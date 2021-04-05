Cut Size Uncoated Freesheet Paper Industry Analysis, Leading Players, Growth and Future Scope

The cut size uncoated freesheet paper market is set to demonstrate a CAGR of 2.4% during forecast period. Cut size uncoated freesheet paper is a type of graphic paper that contains 10% mechanical pulp and 90% chemical pulp.

This product is sold in the form of rectangular sheets in 3 sizes namely 215 mm x 345 mm (legal), 297 mm x 420 mm (A3), and 210 mm x 297 mm (A4). Depending on size, the cut size uncoated freesheet paper market is classified into A3, A4, and others, wherein, the others category consists of legal-sized paper. Out of these, the A4 category recorded the highest growth in the market during the past few years.

One of the major factors driving the progress of the cut size uncoated freesheet paper market in this region is the surging number of educational institutes and offices in the regional countries such as China and India. Additionally, the expansion of the paper industry, and the soaring sales of printers are boosting the demand for cut size uncoated freesheet paper in this region. The market will demonstrate a CAGR of more than 1.0% in this region in the upcoming years.

GLOBAL CUT SIZE UNCOATED FREESHEET PAPER MARKET

By Size

A4 A3 Others (Legal-Sized Papers)



By End User

Residential Commercial



By Region