Cut Flowers Market is projected to reach US$ 45,876.50 million and expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during forecast period 2021-2027

The cut flowers market was valued at US$ 34,347.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 45,876.50 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Cut flowers refers to flower or flower buds that is cut from the plant on which it is grown. It is usually taken out from plants for its use in decorative purposes. Most of the gardeners harvest their own cut flowers in their gardens but most of the countries have a floral industry dedicated for cut flowers. The plants from which the cut flowers are cut, vary in climate, culture and the level of wealth locally.

Key Players:

Afriflora Sher Washington Bulb Co., Inc. Oserian Barn Florist Dümmen Orange The Queen’s Flowers The Kariki Group Selecta one Karen Roses MultiFlora

Note –The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Cut Flowers Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The reports cover key developments in the Cut Flowers Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The report analyses factors affecting the Cut Flowers Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Cut Flowers Marketin these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Cut Flowers Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Cut Flowers Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Cut Flowers Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions. The Cut Flowers Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Cut Flowers Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

