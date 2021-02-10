Cut Flower Packaging Market 2021| Leading Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, Demand and Business Boosting Strategies till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Cut flowers are flowers or flower buds that have been cut from the plant bearing it. It is usually used for decorative purposes. Some of the uses are in vase displays, wreaths, and garlands. Cut flowers are available in bunch & bouquet and single cut. In the market, cut flowers come with packagings like sleeves, boxes & cartons, wrapping sheets, poles, metal stand, bags, and others. Market players use plastics, paper and paperboard, jute, and other materials for packaging cut flowers.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The cut flower packaging market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand for a hall or room decoration for special purposes, rising gifting tradition, and demand from event management agencies. Easy availability of cut flowers in supermarkets and retail stores, florists and specialty stores, online stores, others are also influencing the market growth for the cut flower packaging market. Proper packaging is needed to keep the flowers fresh throughout the distribution channel. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw materials used in packaging may hamper the growth of the cut flower packaging market. Nevertheless, growth in the agriculture and floriculture industry will open up opportunities for the market players to invest in the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cut Flower Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cut flower packaging market with detailed market segmentation by material type, packaging type, product type, distribution channel, and geography. The global cut flower packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cut flower packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cut flower packaging market is segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, product type, and distribution channel. On the basis of material type, the cut flower packaging market is segmented into plastics, paper and paperboard, jute, and others. Based on packaging type, cut flower packaging market is segmented into sleeves, boxes and cartons, wrapping sheets, poles, metal stand, bags, and others. The cut flower packaging market on the basis of the product type is classified into bunch & bouquet and single cut. Based on distribution channel, the cut flower packaging market is bifurcated into supermarkets and retail stores, florists and specialty stores, online stores, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cut flower packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cut flower packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the cut flower packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cut flower packaging market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global cut flower packaging market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from cut flower packaging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cut flower in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cut flower packaging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the cut flower packaging market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– A-ROO Co. LLC

– Atlas Packaging Ltd.

– Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

– DS Smith Plc

– Ernest Packaging Solutions, Inc.

– Flamingo Holland Inc.

– Koen Pack USA, Inc.

– Sirane Ltd.

– Smurfit Kappa Group

– Uflex Ltd.

