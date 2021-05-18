Cut and Bend Equipment Market to reach around US$ 1.6 billion by 2028 with key players are Eurobend S.A., KRB Machinery, M.E.P. Macchine Elettroniche Piegatrici S.p.A., Progress Holding AG

The global cut and bend equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 % over the forecast period 2021 to 2028 and reach around US$ 1.6 billion by 2028.

Cut and bend is referred as the value added solution for fabrication and optimization of rebar in the manufacturing industry. Advanced automated cutting equipment are capable of performing multiple operations such as cutting and bending, stirrups, and straightening with the use of coil and rebar material.

In applied mechanics, bending (also known as flexure) characterizes the behavior of a slender structural element subjected to an external load applied perpendicularly to a longitudinal axis of the element. When the length is considerably longer than the width and the thickness, the element is called a beam.

A bending machine is a forming machine tool (DIN 8586). Its purpose is to assemble a bend on a workpiece. A bend is manufactured by using a bending tool during a linear or rotating move.

The Bend Deduction BD is defined as the difference between the sum of the flange lengths (from edge to the apex) and the initial flat length. In other words, the material you will have to remove from the total length of the flanges in order to arrive at the proper length in the flat pattern.

Key Players:-

Eurobend S.A., KRB Machinery, M.E.P. Macchine Elettroniche Piegatrici S.p.A., Progress Holding AG, Schnell Spa, SweBend, and Toyo Kensetsu Kohki CO., LTD.

By Product Type:-

Cutting & shaping

Mesh Cutting & bending

Straightening

Stirrups

Bar Shaping

Others

By Application:-

Manufacturing

Engineering Contractors /Construction

Steel

Wire/Mattress

Others

By Operation Mode:-

Semi – Automatic

Automatic

Global Cut and Bend Equipment Market by Geography:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

In This Study, the Years Considered to Estimate the Size of Global Cut and Bend Equipment Market are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

The Global Cut and Bend Equipment Market report provides a thorough evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which contain drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:-

Cut and Bend Equipments market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market with the help of up-to-date market opportunities, overview, outlook, challenges, trends, market dynamics, size and growth, competitive analysis, major competitors analysis.

The report recognizes the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players. Also, evaluates the future impact of the propellants and limits on the market.

Uncovers potential demands in the Cut and Bend Equipments market.

Cut and Bend Equipments market report provides in-depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics

Provides information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.

