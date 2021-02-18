Customer Success Platforms Market Global Growth, Opportunities, Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Customer Success Platforms Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Customer Success Platforms industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Customer Success Platforms Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global customer success platforms market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 25.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for cloud based solutions and increasing demand for customer data analysis are the major factors for the growth of this market.

Customer success platform is specially designed by an organization so that they can create and capture data from different online and offline channels. These customer success platforms help the customer to understand business better. They are widely used in applications such as customer experience management, risk and compliance management, sales and marketing management among others. They are used in industries such as e-commerce, banking, financial, healthcare among others. Increasing usage of artificial intelligence and machine learning worldwide is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Growing approach of cloud computing in customer success

Increasing demand for advanced solutions to monitor customer scores

Rising acceptance of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning

Growing investment in customer success platform start-ups

Market Restraints:

Increasing data security and privacy concern

Rising data aggregation and synchronization from various sources

Segmentation: Global Customer Success Platforms Market

By Application

Customer Experience Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Customer Service

Others

By Component

Solutions

Services Professional Services Support and Maintenance Services Consulting Services



By Deployment Type

On- Premises

Cloud

By Organization Type

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprise

By Industry Vertical

Banking

Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and e-commerce

Telecommunications and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Other

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Strikedeck launched a new customer success platform Strikedeck Blitz which is specially designed to combine small and medium sized business. This new platform will help the customer success team by improving their customer experience, increasing subscription services and minimizing customer churn. It also has the ability to track customer interactions and workflow automation.

In May 2019, Gainsight announced the launch of their Pulse+ which is the online media platform so that they can create skilled customer success professionals. This platform will have combine eLearning and industry-grade and subscribers can access year-round program of on-demand training, original video series and podcasts. This will help the professionals to improve their business and analytical skills in the customer success industry.

Competitive Analysis: Global Customer Success Platforms Market

Global customer success platforms market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer success platforms market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Customer Success Platforms Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global customer success platforms market are Gainsight, Salesforce.com, inc., Natero, Totango, Strikedeck, Inc., ChurnZero, Inc., ClientSuccess, Bolstra, UserIQ, Planhat, Salesmachine inc., AppsForOps Pty Ltd, CustomerSuccessBox, Wootric, Akita, Catalyst Software, Amity (Lilikoi Data Inc.).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Customer Success Platforms market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Customer Success Platforms market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Customer Success Platforms market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Customer Success Platforms market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

