Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Customer shoots St. Louis KFC employee over no corn

Nidhi Gandhi

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A KFC worker in St. Louis has been hospitalized after a buyer shot him as a result of he was upset that the restaurant had run out of corn, police stated.

The taking pictures occurred Monday night within the metropolis’s Central West Finish neighborhood.

Investigators stated the person tried to position an order within the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. He turned upset and threatened staff when he was instructed the enterprise was out of corn, police stated.

The person had a handgun when he drove as much as the drive-thru window. A 25-year-old worker who went exterior to speak to the motive force returned to the restaurant and stated he had been shot, police stated.

The driving force fled and had not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.

The sufferer was hospitalized in crucial however secure situation.

