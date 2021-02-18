Customer Journey Analytics Market 2020 | Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Customer Journey Analytics Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Customer Journey Analytics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Customer Journey Analytics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global customer journey analytics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 19.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 77,530.82 million by 2027. Consistent customer experience requirements during the customer journey are one of the prominent factors that drive the growth of the customer journey analytics market.

There are many prominent players such as Cisco, Pointillist and many others that are forming strategic relationship with giant players in data analytics which is driving the market growth. Increasing demand of customer mapping analytics in various sectors is augmenting the market growth.

For instance,

In September 2020, NICE Ltd. has helped Australia based electricity company Ergon Energy Retail, inContact CXone as its cloud contact center provider. CXone, the leading cloud customer service platform with a centralised approach to Customer Insights, Omnichannel Routing, Employee Engagement and Automation & Artificial Intelligence, will help Ergon Energy Retail deliver outstanding customer experience and improve operational flexibility while supporting a rising remote agent population through an all-in-one integrated platform. The partnership has delivered better customer support at scale through a breadth of applications and an open API library enhancing the credibility of the company.

Some of the factors which are driving the market are increasing demand for customer journey analytics are the necessity of consistent customer experience requirements during the customer journey and decreasing churn rate. However, difficulties in data synchronization along with privacy issues are the restraint that is hampering the growth of the market.

This customer journey analytics market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Scope and Market Size

Global customer journey analytics market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on component, interaction, deployment mode, organization size, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, customer journey analytics market is segmented into software and services. In 2020, the services segment is expected to dominate due to wide range of customer analytics software installation across the globe which is going to dominate the market.

On the basis of interaction, customer journey analytics market is segmented into mobile, social media, web, call center, email, branch/store and others. In 2020, the mobile segment is expected to dominate the market with highest CAGR due to increasing adoption of smartphones across consumer market as well as growing usage of mobile apps for feedback and purchasing of products.

On the basis of deployment mode, customer journey analytics market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. In 2020, the cloud adoption across customer journey analytics market is increasing due to cloud benefits such as cost effectiveness and easy availability.

On the basis of organization size, customer journey analytics market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. In 2020, SMEs segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR during forecasted period due to increasing number of SMEs across APAC and Europe region.

On the basis of application, customer journey analytics market is segmented into customer churn analysis, product management, brand management, customer behavioral analysis, campaign management, customer segmentation and targeting and others. In 2020, product management segment is dominating the customer journey analytics market owing to the increasing proliferation of online applications as well as growing importance of product specification in customer journey analytics market; the demand for product management is expected to increase. Rise in demand for quality products with higher customer experiences.

On the basis of end user, customer journey analytics market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, government & defense, telecommunications & IT, automotive & transportation, retail & ecommerce, healthcare & life science, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, energy & utilities and others. In 2020, the retail segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR due to increasing adoption of technology across the industry as customer feedback plays a key role across in retail segment. The customers specifically prefer online channel rather than the offline one in retail & ecommerce. Rise in disposable income of individuals has positively impacted the growth of the retailing industry as the consumer expenditure increased.

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market Country Level Analysis

Customer journey analytics market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on country, component, interaction, deployment mode, organization size, application and end user.

The countries covered in customer journey analytics market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Israel, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. accounted for the largest market share for the customer journey analytics organization size segment as the strong presence of large enterprises in the country. The Germany accounted for the second largest market share of organization size customer journey analytics infrastructure segment in Europe owing to the presence of advanced analytics in big digital data. However, China accounted for the third largest market share in Asia-Pacific for the organization size of customer journey analytics segment due to the growing large enterprises due to commercialization and urbanization.

The country section of the customer journey analytics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand for Large Size Organizations Customer Journey Analytics amongst the Industries

Customer journey analytics market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in customer journey analytics and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the customer journey analytics market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Customer Journey Analytics Market Share Analysis

Customer journey analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to customer journey analytics market.

Some of the major players operating in global customer journey analytics market are IBM Corporation, Verint, NICE Ltd., SAP SE, Adobe, Salesforce.com, inc., Acoustic, L.P., Cisco Webex (A Subsidiary of Cisco), Insider, NetBase Quid, BryterCX, Pointillist., Servion Global Solutions, CallMiner, Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Singtel), Woopra, Inc., Kitewheel, Quadient, Acxiom LLC, and WebEngage among others. Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of customer journey analytics market.

For instance,

In August 2020, Pointlist introduced the Genesys AppFoundry Orchestration Platform and Customer Travel Analytics, which enables customers to easily deploy a wide range of solutions integrating AI-driven applications with Genesys customer experience and contact centre solutions to empower businesses to optimise customer experience and reduce service costs. The company has enhanced the brand value of the company along with profit maximization that is going to earn more profit for the company.

In January 2020, Cisco introduced Webex Experience Management which is a artificial intelligence powered journey analytics that is going to transform the customer experience by delivering various insights and transformation to track the customer activities. The company is going to enhance the brand image and portfolio through the recognition of the award leading towards the profit maximization.

New product development, expansion and other strategies enhance the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for customer journey analytics market.

