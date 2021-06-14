Customer Identity Verification Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2028 – Acuant, Equifax, GB Group, IDology, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Mitek Systems

The Customer Identity Verification Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Customer Identity Verification Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Acceptance of solutions through stringent regulations and the necessity for compliance are influencing the customer identity verification market growth. The supervisory authorities have now become stricter toward KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-money Laundering) compliance amongst reporting entities.

Increasing digitization initiatives, a surge in fraudulent activities and identity theft during the last decade, and growing use cases of digital identities among verticals are some of the major factors driving the growth of the customer identification verification market. Moreover, Initiatives by governments and enterprises with a focus on digitalization and application of new technologies, such as ML, AI, and automation in identity verification solutions are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for customer identity verification vendors.

Key vendors engaged in the Customer Identity Verification Market and covered in this report:

1.Acuant

2.Equifax

3.Experian Information Solutions

4.GB Group

5.IDology

6.LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

7.Mitek Systems

8.Onfido

9.Thales Group

10.Trulioo

The global customer identification verification market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment mode, organization size, verticals. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solutions, services. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as biometrics, non- biometrics. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of verticals, the market is segmented as BFSI, government and defense, healthcare & life sciences, retail and ecommerce, IT & telecommunication, energy and utilities, others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global customer identification verification market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The customer identification verification market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Future Scope of the study:

The research on the Customer Identity Verification Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Customer Identity Verification Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Customer Identity Verification Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Reasons for buying this report:

-It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenario For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

-It offers a seven-year assessment of Customer Identity Verification Market.

-It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

-Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

-It offers a regional analysis of Customer Identity Verification Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders.

-It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Customer Identity Verification Market.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

