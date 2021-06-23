Customer Experience Management Market 2021 Marvelous Growth Worldwide, Trends, Technology, Key Driver Analysis and Opportunities | Oracle, SAP SE, IBM, Nokia

Latest added Customer Experience Management Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are OpenText, Clarabridge, NICE Systems, IBM, Adobe Systems, Verint Systems, Tech Mahindra, Avaya Inc., Genesys, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

The Customer Experience Management Market is projected to grow from USD XX billion in 2020 to USD 14.9 billion by 2027, at a Compount Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.

This report studies the Customer Experience Management Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Customer Experience Management Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Global Customer Experience Management Market By Components (Solutions, Services), Touchpoint (Websites, Store, Call Centre, Mobile App, Social Media, Email, Virtual Assistance), Deployment (On Premises, Cloud), Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, Public Sector, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

To Avail deep insights of Customer Experience Management Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Customer Experience Management Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Primary driving factors for the market include increasing need to improve customer engagement and reduce customer churn rates, need for better understanding customers, and use of customer-related scores to plan better customer engagement strategy.

COVID-19 impact on global customer experience management market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has medium impact on the growth of the global customer experience management market. The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted some of the core sectors, such as manufacturing, logistics and transportation, and retail; and has moderately impacted the non-core sectors, such as IT and telecom, and eCommerce. On the other hand, industry sectors, such as healthcare and public sector, are significantly adopting Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions during the pandemic, due to a sudden rise in the number of customers.

Customer Experience Management Market Dynamics:

Driver: CEM solutions help in keeping customer engagement through omnichannel

Customers in today’s technology-driven world expect to interact with companies through channels of their choice, such as voice, email, web, mobile, Short Message Service (SMS), and social media, at their convenience. To remain competitive, companies are facilitating customer interactions across these various channels. But what still hampers delivering seamless CX is that these multiple channels exist in silos and, thus, restrict an organization to deliver an omnichannel experience to customers. Omnichannel CEM solution helps in tracking the entire customer journey across channels, and this creates a consistent and optimized experience. Customers get the freedom to switch between different channels without any hassles, such as loss of information or the need to repeat existing information.

Restraint: Data synchronization complexities

Businesses collect an enormous amount of data through a variety of channels to gain a better understanding of customer preferences, needs, purchasing patterns, and so on. Enterprises need to improve the speed of integration with consistent growth and complexity of touchpoints in the customer feedback process. The data is collected from different touchpoints, which differ from one another, and businesses have to categorize the data based on customer needs and expectations. One touchpoint data is not similar to the other; so, businesses cannot combine them, since they have to structure them in different ways. A large amount of structured and unstructured databases requires significant resources, such as money, time, and employees to analyze it. This creates issues that block the optimum Return on Investment (ROI) from customer journey analytics.

Opportunity: Information extracted from CEM solutions can be used to make optimal CX strategy

Once the buyer persona is identified, it is crucial to define CX strategy mapping all the relevant touchpoints throughout the customer journey to better plan and organize how a company will interact with the customers at each touchpoint. This will help companies to design and produce products according to the customers’ needs, eventually increasing the adoption of the products and subsequently, the share of the company in the market.

Challenge: Difficulty in getting consistent CX feedback through all channels

The customers’ every interaction with a company matters for delivering memorable CX and consistency across the customer life cycle. Good CX results in brand loyalty. Giving the customers an option to connect with the company through multiple channels, is just a halfway measure. It is essential to deliver the consistent quality customer service and support across channels, whether it is through phone, email, on social media, or via the website. Since all the customers do not come in contact with every touchpoint, it is difficult to maintain consistency in their feedback.

Among services, the managed services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

By services, the managed services segment is expected to hold a larger market size than the professional services segment during the forecast period as they help clients to handle customer experience management operations on-premises as well as on the cloud. The prime responsibility of the managed service providers is to improve the efficiency of inbound and outbound operations cost-effectively for enterprises.

By deployment type, the cloud segment to constitute a larger market size during the forecast period

By deployment type, the customer experience management market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. With the cloud, organizations are able to achieve improved collaboration along with faster performance, responsiveness, and agility, all without having to operate a server infrastructure.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment to lead the market during 2020–2025

By organization size, the customer experience management market has been bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises. The adoption of CEM solutions in large enterprises is relatively higher as compared to SMEs. The affordability of large organizations and the large scale of economies allow these organizations to deploy CEM solutions.

By vertical, healthcare segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The customer experience management market has been segmented based in vertical into IT and telecom; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail; healthcare; automotive; travel and hospitality; media and entertainment; public sector; and others. Among these verticals, the healthcare vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need to enhance patient experience is the major driver for the growth of CEM in the healthcare sector.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The geographic analysis of the customer experience management market includes 5 major regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The market in North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies by industries and presence of key market players such as Adobe (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), and Avaya (US) in this region.

Key Market Players

Key and emerging market players include Adobe (US), IBM (US),Oracle (US), Avaya (US), Nice (Israel), Nokia (Finland), SAP (Germany ), OpenText (Canada), Tech Mahindra (India), Verint Systems (US), Zendesk (US), SDL (UK), Teradata (US), Sprinklr (US), Medallia (US), InMoment (US), SAS Institute (US), Clarabridge (US), Sitecore (US), NGDATA (Belgium), Amperity (US), Manthan (India), Mixpanel (US), Segment.io (US), ZephyrTel (US), and MindTouch (US). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the customer experience management market.

Scope of the report

The research report categorizes the customer experience management market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following subsegments:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Touchpoint

Website

Store

Call Center

Mobile App

Social Media

Email

Virtual Assistants

Others (Loyalty program, survey, sales representatives, seminars, trade shows, public speaking, and training)

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Retail

BFSI

Travel and Hospitality

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector

Others (Education, transportation, and logistics)

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

Recent Developments

In November 2020, SAP acquired Emarsys, a leading omnichannel customer engagement platform provider. With the acquisition, the company will be able to expand its SAP CX portfolio.

In October 2020, Adobe, Microsoft and C3.ai launched C3 AI CRM, a customer relationship management solution with AI capabilities. The solution can be integrated with Adobe Experience Cloud to enhance customer experience.

In July 2020, Abode, Red Hat and IBM entered into a strategic partnership to enable companies to deliver personalized experience to their customers.

In March 2020, Avaya and RingCentral collaborated to announce availability of their new joint offering, Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral.

In November 2019, Oracle announced the availability of the Oracle CDM platform for B2C services.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is customer experience management?

The Customer Experience Management (CEM) solution helps organizations to interact with customers to understand their experiences related to specific products and services. CEM is a set of processes, which are used to track customer feedback, understand customer expectations, and improve overall Customer Experience (CX), to reach new markets through different touchpoints.

What is the projected market value of the global Customer experience management market?

The customer experience management market is expected to grow from USD 8,556 million in 2020 to USD 14,954 million by 2025.

What is the estimated growth rate of the global customer experience management market?

The global customer experience management market is projected to register a moderate 11.8% CAGR in the forecast period.

Which vertical of the global customer experience management market expected to witness the highest growth?

Healthcare is expected to grow as the fastest-growing vertical, during the forecast period.

Who are the key players operative in the global market?

Some of the key vendors in the market are Adobe (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Avaya (US), Nice (Israel), Nokia (Finland), SAP (Germany), OpenText (Canada), Tech Mahindra (India), and Verint Systems (US), among others.

What are the top trends in customer experience management market?

Trends that are driving the growth of customer experience management market includes:

Need for better understanding customers, increasing the demand for CEM solutions

Customer-related scores helping organizations to plan better customer engagement strategy

CEM solutions help in reducing customer churn rates

CEM solutions help in keeping customer engagement through omnichannel

Opportunities for the customer experience management market:

Need for insights to predict customer intents

Information extracted from CEM solutions can be used to make optimal CX strategy

A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Customer Experience Management market report. The market research and analysis performed in this business report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players & brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

