Customer Experience Management Market 2020-2027 Impact of Covid-19 with Focusing Key Players: Adobe, Oracle, SAP SE, IBM, Avaya NICE Systems, Nokia

Global customer experience management market is estimated to register a healthy CAGR of 30.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the need of understanding of customers, increase in demand for customer experience management solutions and customer related scores which helps to strategize better customer engagement facility

Market Definition: Global Customer Experience Management Market

A routine followed in order to interact with customers to serve their expectations, refers to as customer experience management. Enhancement in support and loyalty has led to process elevation. Customer experience management has an important role in minimizing the cost of acquiring new customers. Various industries see customer experience management as a source of customer productivity. Customer experience market helps in decreasing the lead time and increases revenue by engaging customer in least time.

Market Drivers:

Need of understanding of customers has driven the market growth

Increase in demand for customer experience management solutions might act as a catalyst for the growth of the market

Customer related scores which helps to strategize better customer engagement facility would enhance the market growth

Increase in the growth of e-commerce and competition among them to meet consumer requirements which could boost the market

Market Restraints:

Collection of data from different touchpoints might hamper the market growth

Lack of awareness related to the technology can act as a restraint to the market

Huge investment in development of customer experience management system may hinder the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Customer Experience Management Market

By Component

Solutions Omni- Channel Machine Learning Analytics

Speech Analytics

Text Analytics

Web Analytics

Others Work Force Optimization

Services Professional Services

Consulting Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Training Managed Services



By TouchPoint

Websites

Store

Call Centre

Mobile App

Social Media

Email

Virtual Assistance

By Deployment

On Premises

Cloud

By Vertical

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Oracle released Oracle Retail Xstore Office Cloud Service Release 18.0, which is a web based application for administration corporate-based functions. The service helps in enhancing customer engagement and simultaneously improves operational efficiency for the retailers

In July 2018, UDKU (U Don’t Know Us), a customer experience consultancy was acquired by the KPMG Australia. The prime motive behind the acquisition was to ramp up KPMG marketing strategy. The acquisition of UDKU resulted in providing better customer experience

Competitive Analysis

Global customer experience management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer experience management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global customer experience management market are Adobe, Oracle, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Avaya Inc., NICE Systems Ltd., Nokia, OpenText Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, SDL plc, MaritzCX reseach LLC, Medallia, InMoment, Inc, SAS Institute Inc, Clarabridge, Sitecore, Qualtrics, Verint, Zendesk, Broadcom and others.

The Customer Experience Management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Customer Experience Management market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Customer Experience Management market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Customer Experience Management market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Customer Experience Management. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

