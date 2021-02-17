Customer Engagement Solutions Market Size, Demand and Technology Outlook 2021 to 2026

Global “Customer Engagement Solutions Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Customer Engagement Solutions market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Customer Engagement Solutions industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The customer engagement solutions market was valued at USD 15.52 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 30.92 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 12.65%, during the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market are Avaya Inc., Aspect Software Inc., Calabrio Inc., Genesys, IBM Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Nice Systems, Nuance Communications Inc., OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies.

Key Market Trends

Retail and Consumer Goods Industry Have the Significant Market Share

– The retail industry was valued at USD 24.69 billion in 2018 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.24% over the forecast period. New players are emerging amid the longstanding established players in the retail market to leverage market growth.

– New players are adopting e-commerce business model to benefit from the increasing smartphone usage. With e-commerce giants, like Amazon, making USD 71.84 billion in online sales, the brick and mortar retail giants, like Walmart, Macys, among others, are struggling to keep up. A few of the brick-and-mortar retailers are cutting store locations and focusing on a smaller number of stores for efficiency and flexibility, to sustain the competition. These retailers are also adopting the online business platform for new revenue streams and to create an omnichannel presence.

– According to the study by Aspect Software, retail is among the top industries to have high customer churn rate, with the main reason for brand switching being poor customer experience. In such a competitive retail market, the need for new customer acquisition and retention of the existing customers become crucial for the retailers.

– The growing number of use cases among the vendors in the market, which include furniture makers, to big-box retailers, indicate the significant market share of retail in the customer engagement solutions market.

North America Holds the Largest Share in Customer Engagement Solutions Market

– The North American region is projected to experience the largest growth in demand, during the forecast period (2019-2024), due to the early adoption of cloud-based technologies and IoT by the United States. However, benefits, such as improved agility and flexibility as well as being able to deploy new applications, also hold significance.

– Additionally, the market for the Customer Engagement Solutions in North America is predominantly driven by the presence of market leaders, such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Oracle Corporation, and Salesforce.com Inc.

– Customer engagement solutions have gained universal acceptance in the United States, as the country was an early adopter of Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC) technologies. There have been a series of collaborations and mergers and acquisitions in North America to take advantage of this opportunity.

– For instance, IBM Corporation has partnered with Performance Bicycle, the nations largest independent bicycle retailer, which is using Watson Customer Engagement solutions, running on the IBM Cloud, to help create personalized customer experiences that extend from online to each of its brick-and-mortar stores.

– With these series of investments, communications, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing applications in North America are expected to witness a significant growth rate, over the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025

Finally, the Customer Engagement Solutions Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Customer Engagement Solutions industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

