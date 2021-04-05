Customer Engagement Solutions Market Growth, Business Scope and Global Demand 2021-2026

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report titled, “Customer Engagement Solutions Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The customer engagement solutions market was valued at USD 15.52 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 30.92 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 12.65%, during the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market are Avaya Inc., Aspect Software Inc., Calabrio Inc., Genesys, IBM Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Nice Systems, Nuance Communications Inc., OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE and others.

Industry News and updates:

– June 2019 – Calabrio has acquired Teleopti, a workforce management software provider building the new global standard for the customer experience industry. The combination brings Teleopti’s workforce management (WFM) software together with Calabrio’s customer experience solutions to create the market-leading, true multi-tenant SaaS customer experience intelligence platform. Calabrio and Teleopti bring together customers from across the globe, including Best Buy, Rabobank, Shopify, Netflix, and GE Appliances, a Haier company.

– May 2019 – Verint Systems Inc. has launched the industry’s first comprehensive, enterprise-wide view of the voice of the customer, now a cornerstone of its expanding Voice of Customer (VoC) strategy. Tailored to serve the unique needs of CX leaders, Verint Unified VOC* provides a complete view of direct, indirect and inferred VoC from across key customer engagement channels with a powerful, automated analytics engine to deliver actionable insights. These insights empower organizations to prioritize and act upon the CX initiatives that deliver the most significant financial impact.

Key Market Trends

Retail and Consumer Goods Industry Have the Significant Market Share

– The retail industry was valued at USD 24.69 billion in 2018 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.24% over the forecast period. New players are emerging amid the longstanding established players in the retail market to leverage market growth.

– New players are adopting e-commerce business model to benefit from the increasing smartphone usage. With e-commerce giants, like Amazon, making USD 71.84 billion in online sales, the brick and mortar retail giants, like Walmart, Macys, among others, are struggling to keep up. A few of the brick-and-mortar retailers are cutting store locations and focusing on a smaller number of stores for efficiency and flexibility, to sustain the competition. These retailers are also adopting the online business platform for new revenue streams and to create an omnichannel presence.

– According to the study by Aspect Software, retail is among the top industries to have high customer churn rate, with the main reason for brand switching being poor customer experience. In such a competitive retail market, the need for new customer acquisition and retention of the existing customers become crucial for the retailers.

– The growing number of use cases among the vendors in the market, which include furniture makers, to big-box retailers, indicate the significant market share of retail in the customer engagement solutions market.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

This Blockchain in Manufacturing Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

