Customer Data Platform Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Overview Outlook – 2025: Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Adobe Inc., SAP SE, Segment.Io Inc.

The Customer Data Platform Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Customer Data Platform market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Customer Data Platform market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The customer data platform market is expected to register a CAGR of 32% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Customer Data Platform Market: Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Adobe Inc., SAP SE, Segment.Io Inc., AgileOne, Tealium, BlueConic, mParticle Inc., IgnitionOne, and others.

Market Overview:

– The increasing demand for omnichannel experience is likely to boost the market growth as it uses a customer-centric approach that improves user experience. This approach significantly drives the growth of the market as it provides a broader customer behavior experience for businesses to implement their marketing strategies more efficiently.

– Real-time and personalized data analysis offered by the customer data platform is likely to drive the market growth. The platform provides insights about the customer and its choices when the data is fed into it and helps the organization to engage customers and create a suitable customer experience strategy.

– Furthermore, the increasing importance of customer satisfaction and relationship management across industries is likely to fuel the growth of the market. For Instance, in the United States, USD 62 billion is lost each year due to poor customer service, according to Salesforce.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– In February 2020 – Salesforce.com Inc. completed the acquisition of Massachusetts based company Evergage Inc. which is a customer data platform company along with in-depth behavioral analytics with machine learning. The acquisition will help Salesforce to extend its portfolio along with advanced solutions.

– In October 2019 – Oracle Inc. acquired CrowdTwist, a cloud-based customer loyalty solution provider based in New York. The acquisition will help the company to offer personalized engagement along with loyalty and reward programs.

Key Market Trends

North America to Account for Highest Market Share

– North America contributes to the highest market share in the global market due to the presence of major players like Salesforce, Oracle, etc.and providers of customer data platform as a sub product. Moreover, the marketers and brands in the region have been the early adopters of CDPs.

– The industries in the United States, such as BFSI, Retail, and eCommerce, are adopting this platform at a higher pace due to the increased focus towards increased customer satisfaction and provide better-personalized experiences. For instance, U.S. Bank partnered with Salesforce to personalize its offering and to improvise the customer relationship with the bank.

– Organizations, especially in the United States, are using the CDP platform to generate insightful information from structured and unstructured data. Moreover, solutions such as Customer Retention and Engagement, Personalized Recommendations, etc. offered by CDP are helping companies to remain competitive in the market.

– Furthermore, the companies growing investment in digitalization, cloud deployment, big data, and data analytics in the region is boosting the marketers to invest in the customer data platform market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Customer Data Platform Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

