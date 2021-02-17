Customer Data Platform Market 2021 Demand, Growth and Business Outlook – Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Adobe Inc., SAP SE, Segment.Io Inc., AgileOne, Tealium

Global “Customer Data Platform Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Customer Data Platform market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Customer Data Platform industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The customer data platform market is expected to register a CAGR of 32% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026

Top Leading Companies of Global Customer Data Platform Market are: Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Adobe Inc., SAP SE, Segment.Io Inc., AgileOne, Tealium, BlueConic, mParticle Inc., IgnitionOne and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies.

Industry News and Updates:

In February 2020 – Salesforce.com Inc. completed the acquisition of Massachusetts based company Evergage Inc. which is a customer data platform company along with in-depth behavioral analytics with machine learning. The acquisition will help Salesforce to extend its portfolio along with advanced solutions.

– In October 2019 – Oracle Inc. acquired CrowdTwist, a cloud-based customer loyalty solution provider based in New York. The acquisition will help the company to offer personalized engagement along with loyalty and reward programs.

Key Market Trends

Retail and eCommerce Industry To Drive The Market Growth

– With the growth of sales in the retail and eCommerce industry, the retail sector is expected to reach USD 31,880.8 billion by 2023. The customer data platform in the industry is highly used to develop personalized communications and marketing programs. It also helps to enhance customer experience and loyalty, by knowing which buyers are buying which products, and personalizing marketing based on shopper data.

– Personalized experience and a single view of consumers were the top aspects prioritized by retailers in the country, according to a survey conducted by Manhattan Associates. The Customer Data Platform helps e-commerce businesses to convert visitors into loyal customers and long-lasting foster relationships by creating exceptional customer experiences through relevant and consistent communication.

– Moreover, the omnichannel methodology is utilized majorly in the retail industry, which is boosting the growth of the market in the industry. Furthermore, consumers are shifting more toward digital resources that significantly help enterprises to adopt these platforms to carry out predictive analytics to draw predictions about consumer buying preferences.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027.

Customer Data Platform industry report also Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

