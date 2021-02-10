Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market 2021-2026 Trends, Growth, Industry Share, Size, Latest Innovation by Oracle, SAP, Adobe, Salesforce, Microsoft, SAS, Nice

Latest added Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Keyplayers. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

The global Customer Data Platform (CDP) market size is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2020 to USD 10.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.0% during the forecast period. The major growth factors of the CDP industry include the increasing spending on marketing and advertising activities by enterprises, changing landscape of customer intelligence, proliferation of customer channels, automated smart machines to drive consumer experience, and increasing investments and fundings in CDP startups is further expected to offer opportunities for the increased adoption of Customer Data Platform Market.

Cloud deployment mode to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Most vendors in the Customer Data Platform Market offer cloud-based CDP solutions to maximize profits and automate the equipment maintenance process, effectively. The adoption of cloud-based CDP solutions is expected to grow, owing to benefits, such as easy maintenance of generated data, cost-effectiveness, agility, flexibility, scalability, and effective management of these solutions. Companies prefer to adopt cloud-based CDP solutions, as these support their regional, cross-regional, or cross-country data recovery strategies. This enables them to ensure resiliency in case of a disaster.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest size in the global Customer Data Platform Market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is the most significant revenue contributor to the global CDP market. The region is witnessing significant developments in the CDP industry. In North America, the high growth rate can be attributed to the increasing use of the big data technology, growing amount of data across verticals, and rising investments by companies in data analytics. Organizations especially in the US have started using CDP solutions to generate insightful information from structured and unstructured data and stay competitive in the market. Increasing generation of data, such as clickstream data, server logs, subscriber data, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) are triggering vendors to launch a number of CDPs and services to cater to various needs of the organizations and their customers.

Key Customer Data Platform Market Players

Major vendors in the global CDP market include Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), Microsoft (US), SAS (US), Teradata (US), Nice (Israel), Dun & Bradstreet (US), Leadspace (US), Zylotech (US), BlueVenn (UK), CaliberMind (US), Celebrus (UK), Tealium (US), AgilOne (US), BlueConic (US), Lytics (US), IgnitionOne (US) and Amperity (US). These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the global CDP market.

Adobe (US) is one of the leading digital media software service providers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in California, US. It offers various products and services that are utilized by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, students, application developers, and enterprises. These products and services help enterprises manage, deliver, measure, and optimize business operations. The company also offers license products through its websites and application stores. It provides its products through the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, managed service model, and pay-per-use model. Adobe operates through three business segments: digital media, digital experience, and publishing. It provides Adobe Experience Platform for its clients. The platform enables customers to generate better customer insights.

By component, the CDP market is divided into the following segments:

Component Platform Services

Services Consulting Services Support and Maintenance



By deployment mode, the Customer Data Platform Market is divided into the following segments:

On-premises

Cloud

By organization size, the CDP market is divided into the following segments:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application, the CDP market is divided into the following segments:

Personalized Recommendations

Predictive Analytics

Marketing Data Segmentation

Customer Retention and Engagement

Security Management

Others (Data Enrichment and Data Monetization)

By industry vertical, the CDP market is divided into the following segments:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Healthcare

Others (Automobile, Government and Education)

Open Access

Real-time Analytics

Audience Management

Identity Management

Critical questions the report answers

What are the current trends driving the Customer Data Platform Market?

In which vertical are most industrial companies deploying CDP solutions?

Where will recent developments of market vendors take the industry in the mid- to long-term?

Who are the top vendors in the CDP market, and what is their competitive analysis?

What are the drivers and challenges faced by vendors in the CDP market?

Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market Reports – Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market

4. Market Overview

5. Key Insights

6. Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

7. Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector

8. Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

9. Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

10. Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

11. Global Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

12. North America Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Latin America Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Customer Data Platform (CDP) Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competitive Landscape

