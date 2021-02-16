Customer Analytics Market 2021 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players – Adobe Systems Inc., Alteryx Inc., Angoss Software Corporation, Axtria Inc.

Global Customer Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Customer Analytics Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of Customer Analytics.

The customer analytics market was valued at USD 3.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

– Due to the rising demand for improved customer satisfaction, the market studied is growing faster. Customer analytics is highly used in the retail industry for the development of personalized communications and marketing programs. This may help to enhance customer experience and loyalty, by knowing precisely which buyers are buying which products, and personalizing marketing based on shopper data. According to Accenture, delivering a good shopping experience increased customer satisfaction, repeat purchases, customer loyalty, customer referrals, revenues, and customer engagement.

– Growth in social media concern is a key driver for the market studied. Social media analytics combines monitoring, measurement, and analysis tools to uncover user sentiments and businesses with customers through social media platforms by associating their product list with e-commerce sites, which helps in monitoring people and fostering relationships. Prominent retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart, have successfully managed to harness the benefits offered by different social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter.

– However, data security and privacy concern is a major restraint to the market studied. Big data architecture in customer analytics may become more critical to secure, which is expected to be a threat to the loss of information.

Top Leading Companies of Global Customer Analytics Market are Adobe Systems Inc., Alteryx Inc., Angoss Software Corporation, Axtria Inc., Bridgei2i Analytics Solution, IBM Corporation, Manthan Software Services Pvt Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, NGDATA Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce.Com Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Teoco Corporation, Aruba Networks Inc. (HPE) and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Feb 2019 – IBM announced that BUCKiTDREAM, a new loyalty rewards commerce platform that better connects consumers with brands, is using Watson Marketing to offer enhanced personalized brand engagement experiences. BUCKiTDREAM’s vision is to utilize future intention data analysis to redefine the consumer loyalty rewards industry, which struggles with low engagement rates, inactive accounts, and high liabilities from unredeemed loyalty points.

Key Market Trends

Growing Retail Sector to Drive the Market Growth



– Currently, in the retail market, consumers not only appreciate, but also expect a personalized omnichannel experience. Due to this, many retailers are leveraging technologies, such as customer analytics, to gain a more in-depth understanding of a consumer’s wants and needs.

– As the growth of the retail sale is increasing, customer analytics is highly used in the retail industry for the development of personalized communications and marketing programs. It also helps to enhance customer experience and loyalty, by knowing precisely which buyers are buying which products, and personalizing marketing based on shopper data.

– Predictive analytics is trending in the business intelligence solutions market, helping enterprises to draw accurate predictions about the future consumer buying preferences. Various models used in the predictive analysis are primarily designed to serve existing customers better, prevent attrition, and build stronger relationships.

– When retailers can monitor customer traffic, including flows, timing, and even the stops they make, they can draw extremely valuable conclusions. Motionlogic, a T-Systems solution, captures and analyzes movements, helping bricks-and-mortar retail to better understand the routes people take, and why. These traffic patterns can be correlated with specific triggers to identify particularly attractive positions and destinations, which may help the retailers to know the real-time data of the customers.

North America Accounts for Major Share



– North America is expected to have the highest market share, as the region has a strong foothold of customer analytics solution providers. There is a change in enterprises perception of data usage, collection, and analysis, as there is an increase in the demand for big data projects to improve the customer experience in this region.

– In addition to this, companies in the United States are likely to maintain or increase their marketing budgets, which is expected to result in a moderate growth rate for the overall region compared to others.

– In the United States, the US Bank deployed an analytics solution that integrates data from online and offline channels to provide a unified view of the customer. By supplying the call center with more relevant leads and providing recommendations, the bank improved its lead conversion rate by more than 100% and delivered better and personalized experiences.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Customer Analytics Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business.

