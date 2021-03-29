Customer Analytics Market 2021 Precise Outlook – IBM Corporation, Manthan Software Services Pvt Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, NGDATA Inc., Oracle Corporation

The Customer Analytics Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The customer analytics market was valued at USD 3.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Customer Analytics Market: Adobe Systems Inc., Alteryx Inc., Angoss Software Corporation, Axtria Inc., Bridgei2i Analytics Solution, IBM Corporation, Manthan Software Services Pvt Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, NGDATA Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce.Com Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Teoco Corporation, Aruba Networks Inc. (HPE) and others.

– Feb 2019 – IBM announced that BUCKiTDREAM, a new loyalty rewards commerce platform that better connects consumers with brands, is using Watson Marketing to offer enhanced personalized brand engagement experiences. BUCKiTDREAM’s vision is to utilize future intention data analysis to redefine the consumer loyalty rewards industry, which struggles with low engagement rates, inactive accounts, and high liabilities from unredeemed loyalty points.

Key Market Trends

Growing Retail Sector to Drive the Market Growth



– Currently, in the retail market, consumers not only appreciate, but also expect a personalized omnichannel experience. Due to this, many retailers are leveraging technologies, such as customer analytics, to gain a more in-depth understanding of a consumer’s wants and needs.

– As the growth of the retail sale is increasing, customer analytics is highly used in the retail industry for the development of personalized communications and marketing programs. It also helps to enhance customer experience and loyalty, by knowing precisely which buyers are buying which products, and personalizing marketing based on shopper data.

– Predictive analytics is trending in the business intelligence solutions market, helping enterprises to draw accurate predictions about the future consumer buying preferences. Various models used in the predictive analysis are primarily designed to serve existing customers better, prevent attrition, and build stronger relationships.

– When retailers can monitor customer traffic, including flows, timing, and even the stops they make, they can draw extremely valuable conclusions. Motionlogic, a T-Systems solution, captures and analyzes movements, helping bricks-and-mortar retail to better understand the routes people take, and why. These traffic patterns can be correlated with specific triggers to identify particularly attractive positions and destinations, which may help the retailers to know the real-time data of the customers.

North America Accounts for Major Share



– North America is expected to have the highest market share, as the region has a strong foothold of customer analytics solution providers. There is a change in enterprises perception of data usage, collection, and analysis, as there is an increase in the demand for big data projects to improve the customer experience in this region.

– In addition to this, companies in the United States are likely to maintain or increase their marketing budgets, which is expected to result in a moderate growth rate for the overall region compared to others.

– In the United States, the US Bank deployed an analytics solution that integrates data from online and offline channels to provide a unified view of the customer. By supplying the call center with more relevant leads and providing recommendations, the bank improved its lead conversion rate by more than 100% and delivered better and personalized experiences.

Influence of the Customer Analytics Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Customer Analytics market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Customer Analytics market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Customer Analytics market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Customer Analytics market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Customer Analytics market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Customer Analytics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

