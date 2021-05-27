Custom T-shirt Printing Market Report 2021, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Custom T-shirt Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global custom T-shirt printing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global custom T-shirt printing market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Custom T-shirt printing refers to a digital process for fabricating customized clothing items. This process is affordable, reliable, requires minimum maintenance, and offers ease and comfort. Several companies across the globe are employing custom T-shirt printing over other personalization methods, as it assures mass-production of T-shirts at high speed with durable and excellent quality.

Market Trends:

The rising influence of social media, coupled with increasing personalized trends in the fashion industry are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, various key manufacturers are offering unique designs, styles, colors, types, and fonts on distinct fabrics and materials with print-on-demand T-shirts via inkjet printing, enabling customizable patterns with detailed and extensive color ranges. Additionally, the introduction of electronic printing enables commercial printing of designs and logos on T-shirts, thereby propelling the global market.Besides this, the growing popularity of innovative promotional tools is further escalating the demand for custom T-shirt printing to spread brand awareness and expand the consumer base. Additionally, the increasing number of online portals for customizable T-shirt printing will continue to propel the market growth over the forecasted period.

Global Custom T-shirt Printing Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these key players include:

CafePress Inc. (Snapfish LLC)

CustomInk LLC.

CustomThread

Printful Inc.

RushOrderTees.com

Spreadshirt

TheBlueGeckoPrinting

Threadbird LLC

UberPrints Inc.

Vistaprint (Cimpress plc).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Printing Technique:

Screen Printing

Digital Printing

Plot Printing

Breakup by Design:

Graphic Designed

Artwork

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

