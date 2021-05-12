Custom Nucleic Acid Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2028

Custom nucleic acid is a general practice for producing nucleic acids in small quantity, which is ideal for major applications including PCR, cloning and other molecular applications. If large quantities of these nucleic acids are required, the nucleic acid are further extracted and purified from the cell cultures. Usually a small-scale product comprises 1-10 µg of DNA or RNA, which is isolated from animal cell lines and the registered turnaround time for these small scale products is around 14-17 days. Less than 1 µg DNA and RNA is yielded from these animal cell lines under small-scale production. Nucleic acids are supplied in a distinct variety of custom combinations, where they are used in research, molecular diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. Majority of the companies manufacturing custom nucleic acid are bringing in their new technologies and advanced engineering techniques to yield well-established chemistry. Standard custom nucleic acid on a broad category includes DNA custom nucleic acid and RNA custom nucleic acid. The companies are strategizing their sales by carrying out merger and acquisition activities in order to maintain their dominance in the industry.

Custom Nucleic Acid Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global custom nucleic acid market can be segmented on the basis of product, application, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global custom nucleic acid market is segmented as:

Custom DNA DNA oligonucleotides (<100 bases) Modified DNA oligonucleotides (100-200 bases) Large scale oligonucleotides Wobbles

Custom RNA Short RNA duplexes dsRNA siRNA miRNA random RNA Long Range RNA (up to 100 bases) 2′- Modified RNA Nucleoside Triphosphates



Based on application, the global custom nucleic acid market is segmented as:

Research and Development PCR primers and probes DNA sequencing Gene editing

Molecular Diagnostics Microarrays Fluorescence in situ hybridization

Therapeutics RNA based Antisense Gene and cell therapy Nucleic acid aptamers

Gene synthesis and engineering

Based on end user, the global custom nucleic acid market is segmented as:

Academic Research Centers and Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Custom Nucleic Acid Market: Key Players

The global custom nucleic acid market registers presence of large number of domestic manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global custom nucleic acid market are IBA GmbH, TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc., TIB MOLBIOL GmbH, Merck KGaA and Exiqon A/S, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

