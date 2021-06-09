Custom Higher Education Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Research Report Till 2027

Global Custom Higher Education Market is valued approximately USD 65.48 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Higher education is also known as post-secondary education and tertiary education which is an optional final stage of formal learning occurring after the completion of secondary education. It is comprised of all post-secondary education, training and research guidance at education institutions that are authorized as institutions of higher education by state authorities. Also, it is originated at various educational institutes such as universities, academies, colleges, seminaries, and institutes of technology along with through certain college-level institutions, including vocational schools, trade schools, and other career colleges awarding degrees. The global burden of COVID-19 results in lockdown of various economies that upsurge the demand for online and digital medium of learning mechanism to ensure propel social distancing among students. Therefore, the rapid growth in online education & technological innovation and advancement adopted in education sector across the globe is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years.

For instance: As per the study of Shift Disruptive E-learning, e-learning requires 40-60% less employee time compared to the traditional classroom setting, 25-60% of increase in retention rates compared to classroom learning which is 8-10%. Also, according to the World Education Services, the global e-learning market is expected to grow till USD 331 billion by 2025 with the rise in Massive Open online courses (MOOC) from 6850 in 2016 to 9400 in 2017 and According to the Holon IQ, the artificial intelligence based educational technology expenditure is on 2018 was USD 0.8 billion in 2018 and projected to USD 6.1 billion till 2025. In addition, rise in enrollment of students for higher education globally is also expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. However, huge cost incurred in opting higher education is expected to hamper the growth of market over the upcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Custom Higher Education market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the adoption of advanced technologies in higher education sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth in enrollment of students for higher education across the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Custom Higher Education market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Adobe Inc.

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Verizon Communication Inc.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Dell, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Blackboard, Inc.

By Software Solution:

By Software Solution:

Campus Technology

Data security and Compliance

Student and curriculum

Performance Management

Content and Collaboration

Other solutions

By Hardware Device:

Tablets

PCs

Projectors

Interactive White boards

Others

By Service:

Consulting and Advisory

Implementation

Training & support

By End-user:

Private College

Community college

State Universities

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

