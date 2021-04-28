Custom Blend Food Colour Market to Witness Rapid Increase in Consumption During 2016 – 2024 -Persistence Market Research

Blended food colours are mixture of primary and/or secondary lake food colours. Primary and secondary colours are types of synthetic food colours. Primary food colours consists of basic colours and are also used as food additives. These type of synthetic colours are edible without any hazardous effects. Secondary colours are derived from primary colours, however, they cannot be used in excess. The availability of natural food colours are dependent on different natural resources, which are limited and also the quantity of natural colours obtained is very less. Hence, to cater the increasing demand of food colours, they are made synthetically by blending two or more colouring agents, which are water soluble. The blended food colours are available in different shades of colour and notes. The blend food colours are also made as per the requirements of a particular food processing industry and are called custom blend food colours.

Custom Blend Food Colour Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global custom blend food colour market are as follows:

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Rung International

Chefmaster

sunfoodtech

RexzaColours

Nicola-J Flavours and Fragrances

FoodLinks International

Gira International

Fuerst Day Lawson

MATRIX PHARMA CHEM

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

Custom Blend Food Colour Market: Drivers and Restraints

The custom blend food colours are available in wide range of colour shades as compared to natural colours, which is the major driver for the growth of global custom blend food colour market. The custom blend food colours are used in various segments of food and beverage industry. These colours are easily soluble in water and vegetable oil and fat, hence blends well with the other food ingredients. The custom blend food colours are cost effective as compared to natural colours, which is expected to boost the growth of global custom blend food colour market.

However, the rising consumer health concern continues to influence the rising demand for natural food colours, which is expected to hamper the growth of global custom blend food colour market.

Custom Blend Food Colour Market: Segmentation

On the basis of ingredient type, the global custom blend food colour market can be segmented as follows:-

Primary Food Colours

Secondary/ Lake Food Colours

On the basis of form, the global custom blend food colour market can be segmented as follows:-

Powder

Liquid

Gel

On the basis of application, the global custom blend food colour market can be segmented as follows:-

Confectioneries and Desserts

Beverages and Soft Drinks

Ice-creams

Bake Food

Seasonings

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Toothpastes

Others (Jams and Jellies, Canned Products)

Custom Blend Food Colour Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global custom blend food colour market can be divided into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America holds major share in global custom blend food colour market. This is attributed to the increasing number of food processing industries in the region. Also, the consumption of canned food products is increasing, which is anticipated to drive the custom blend food colour market in the region. North America is followed by Europe in terms of market share in global custom blend food colour market. APAC is expected to record significant growth rate during the forecast period. The population of APAC region is rapidly increasing and subsequently there is high demand for food supply. There is a rise in the number of major international food outlets in the region, which is anticipated to propel the growth of custom blend food colour market in the region. MEA and Latin America are anticipated to project moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

