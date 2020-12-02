Current trends influence the Instrument Cluster Market Over 2020–2027

Instrument cluster is a group of various devices installed in a vehicle, which forms a cluster to display information regarding vehicle speed, fuel level, and status of other vehicular systems. Lighted symbols, digital screens, or needle gauges are used to provide or display information. The most important component of instrument cluster is speedometer. Instrument cluster consists of graphics processor integrated with NAND flash controller which displays information with TFT and LCD display or 2D/3D accelerator, SDR, and DDR. Moreover, communication and connection to the rest of network is provided by further integrating instrument cluster with CAN, LVDS, Ethernet, and USB. Innovations in digital technology have paved the way for the market. The global Instrument cluster market is experiencing a significant growth and is expected to considerably grow in next few years.

Companies covered

DENSO, Aptiv, Magneti Marelli, Calsonic Kansei, Continental, Pricol, Nippon Seiki, Robert Bosch, Visteon, Yazaki, and others.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

The global instrument cluster market size has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have been stalled which, in turn has declined the market growth.

Global factories have struggled to integrate new instrument cluster systems as workers are staying at home, which, in turn, has disrupted the global supply chains.

The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for these products are expected to gradually increase.

The current scenario is expected to provide opportunities for companies to think about ways to increase their production, research about technologies, and improve current products.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

With advancements in digital technology and electronics, dashboard in vehicles now display real time information regarding vehicle in the analog or digital form by using actuators. Apart from digital clusters, hybrid clusters also play a significant the market growth. Improved standard of living of consumers followed by rise in income levels lead to demand for vehicles with advanced features regarding safety and information. However high internal cost of components such as power systems and integrated circuits and threat of cyber-attacks, owing to digitalization of systems hinder the instrument cluster market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for automobiles is expected increase the demand for instrument clusters.

New product launches to flourish the market

Recently, the first 3D instrument cluster was launched in the market by Visteon. It was launched in the PEUGEOT 208. It is a fully digitalized cluster, which displays holographic objects on the new PEUGEOT 208. It comprises of HD 10.25-inch background TFT and a 7-inch foreground TFT projected on a semi reflective blade. This creates a 3D display of approximately 15 mm between front and rear images.

As distraction while driving is still a challenge, this product by Visteon would help in improving concentration and focus while driving and provide critical information to driver without losing focus while driving. Moreover, this product would help minimize road accidents as various accidents are caused due to loss in concentration and focus while driving.

Surge in usage in passenger cars

Used instrument cluster for passenger car applications is on the rise at a faster rate. This market is dependent on the automobile market, technological advancements, and buyer preferences. As concerns regarding convenience, safety, and comfort has increased globally, use of technologies such as steering mounted control and gesture control systems has increased, which has led to growth of the instrument cluster market. Moreover, rules and regulations regarding passenger vehicle safety and security are implemented in various countries across the globe.

Instrument cluster manufacturers are investing in R&D and upgrading their services and offerings for enhanced applications. Therefore, in this type of market, consumer awareness has played a key role for making instrument cluster popular and advanced.

