Current technology trends in computer science

The 21st century has brought about a lot of technological change. Numerous prevalent technologies in the early 2000s have entirely vanished, with new ones taking their place. Many new technologies have also recently emerged, particularly in computer science and engineering. These technologies are likely to grow and perhaps even gain accessibility.

If you are a fresh graduate in computer science, you must know that computer science can lead to a highly sought-after, lucrative career.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there has been an expected 11% growth for computer science and IT occupations from 2019 to 2029 – an impressively fast growth rate. Computer science trends such as cloud computing, big data storage and information technology mainly contribute to this field’s lucrative outlook.

Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics, engineering, or any related field looking to pursue high-demand roles or explore technology trends can apply for an online MS in computer science from universities such as Baylor University.

This guide discusses recent technology trends with a focus on computer science.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Artificial intelligence (AI) focuses on machine coding that emulates human and animal intelligence. AI professionals develop algorithms and programming machines to carry out human-like tasks. AI helps identify disease outbreaks, recognize credit card fraud, and enhance satellite navigation, among other things. Machine learning is a computer science field in which an algorithm predicts future data with reference to past generated data.

AI and machine learning require advanced knowledge in statistics. Statistics help determine the results that an algorithm might show for a particular dataset, evolving it further. The increasing trend in machine learning applications has meant that the job options in this specific field have also grown.

A career in machine learning can expose you to cyberinfrastructure and novel research in the field. Moreover, landing a job in machine learning and AI domains puts you at the forefront of technical development in computer science.

Quantum computing

Quantum computing is yet another promising new field that utilizes powerful computers to address problems at scaled-down levels – i.e., the atomic and sub-atomic levels. Contrary to classic computers, which calculate and store data in binary code, quantum computers utilize quantum bits, also called ‘qubits’. This lets quantum computers solve problems much more quickly.

Although tech giants such as IBM and Google are making strides in the quantum computing department, the field is still relatively new. Other fields that may profit from quantum computing include transportation, agriculture and banking.

Moreover, researchers may apply quantum computing to identify the best possible flight schedule at an airport, determine the best delivery routes for trucks, and formulate novel medicines quickly and cost-effectively.

Scientists see plenty of potential in this particular field to establish and develop new technologies and resolve environmental issues.

Occupations in this field typically require at least a master’s or a doctorate. As it is an emerging specialization, numerous quantum computing jobs may not exist yet.

Edge computing

As opposed to cloud computing, where data is stored far away from the end user in data centers, edge computing places computer data at the edge – i.e., close to the consumer. Specialists do not expect the cloud to fade into obscurity – instead, they believe that it works in tandem with edge computing as it brings processing to users. It streamlines anything from self-driving car response to factory production.

Technology such as video conferencing, autonomous cars and augmented reality (AR) all profit from edge computing. For instance, when an autonomous vehicle is prompted to make a split-second decision to avoid a collision by pumping the brakes, a built-in computer system (i.e., edge computing) removes the hindrance of waiting for a cloud server response.

Ultimately, edge computing offers excellent applications in Internet of Things (IoT) devices. As far as IoT is concerned, physical smartphone-controlled devices should not need access to data from a centralized repository thousands of kilometers away.

Edge computing jobs have begun to expand with IoT devices’ popularity over recent years. As these devices become more common, edge computing jobs will become more prevalent.

Cyber security

Cyber security protects computers and networks from cyber threats and malicious attacks. As corporations store information in the cloud and carry out most of their operations online, they need enhanced cyber security.

Individuals, companies and governments endure tremendous financial losses caused by cyberattacks. For instance, the ransomware cyberattack on the East Coast of the US cost the Colonial Pipeline nearly $5m and led to inflated gas prices for consumers.

Most industries, such as financial institutions, healthcare and insurance, require more solid cyber security technologies to safeguard customer and proprietary data. Antivirus software is insufficient at this point regarding protection from cyberattacks. Developing improved technologies to provide safety against cyberattacks is the global subject of numerous industrial and academic projects.

Cyber security specialists work at computer companies, consultancy firms, and business and financial organizations. The best occupations require at least a bachelor’s degree, though some prefer a master’s.

Robotics

The robotics field focuses on developing robots to make life more convenient. Being a multifaceted field, robotics combines computer science with mechanical and electrical engineering. The field also incorporates machine learning, AI and other computer science-centric technologies.

Robotics is centered on increasing efficacy and safety in industries including farming, manufacturing, food production and preparation. People also use this to manufacture vehicles and carry out dangerous tasks such as bomb diffusion and complex surgeries.

Other processes could also mean anything from automated data analysis and automatic processing to automated email replies and the automatic approval of financial transactions. Moreover, this makes tasks noticeably faster for the end user by making such approvals automated based on coding and conditions entered by the programmer. In branches such as financial services, robotics can minimize the waiting time to approve monetary transactions online.

This occupation requires a bachelor’s degree at minimum. However, numerous employers prefer to hire professionals with a master’s degree or PhD for advanced research or managerial occupations.

This field has been estimated to grow faster from 2019 to 2029, making it a trend worth considering.