Current Sensor Market Key Player Analysis By – Infineon Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments and More

The report presents a brief summary of the market by gathering data from various sources and industry experts prevalent in the market. Additionally, the report offers a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) value in percentage and the revenue that is anticipated to be gathered during the forecast period.

Current sensors, also commonly referred to as current transformers or CTs, are devices that measure current running through a wire by using a magnetic field for detection of the current and generate a proportional output. They are used with both AC and DC current. They are used in various applications such as motor driving circuits and inverter circuits. Current sensors are used in various industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunication.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

Key players in the Current Sensor covers :

• Infineon Technologies

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Texas Instruments

• Allegro MicroSystems, LLC

• Tamura Corp.

• TDK Corporation

• LEM International SA

• Pulse Electronics

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• Sensitec GmbH

CURRENT SENSOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

• Open loop

• Closed loop

By Current Sensing Technology

• Hall Effect

• Current Transformer

• Flux Gate

• Rogowski Coil

By End User

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Telecommunication

• Others

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report clearly shows that the Current Sensor industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market.

