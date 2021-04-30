Current Growth Status Of Telemental Health Market 2021 | Assessment of COVID-19’s Effect | AMD Global Telemedicine, Aerotel Medical Systems

A complete report on Telemental Health Market was published by The Data Bridge Market Research to understand the comprehensive setup of Telemental Health Market industries. Telemental Health market research report provides professional and broad market report primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. This market report will also surely help in the journey to achieve the business growth and success. The global Telemental Health report also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The report examines all these factors both at micro and macro level to give a clear understanding of investment opportunities and about the major competitors in the market.

Global Telemental Health Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 15.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 2.60 billion in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

The major players of the Telemental Health market are:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc (US)

Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd. (Israel)

Medtronic (Ireland)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

McKesson Corporation (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. (US)

Telemental Health Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Telepsychology

Telepsychiatry

Telebehavioral Health

By Mental Disorders

Panic disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Depression

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

Telemental Health Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Telemental Health Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Telemental Health Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Telemental Health

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Telemental Health.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Telemental Health by Regions (2021-2027).

Chapter 6: Telemental Health Production (if any), Consumption, Export and Import by Regions

Chapter 7: Telemental Health Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Telemental Health.

Chapter 9: Telemental Health Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2021-2027).

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This seriously explored report introduction has been set up progressively speech, delivering considerable consideration towards the COVID-19 episode that has of late unleashed phenomenal harm across businesses, deteriorating development.

COVID-19 has intensified the demand for online shopping across the globe. Multinational corporations are investing heavily in a shift toward e-commerce, but they must also ensure their strategies will also succeed over the long-term even after the pandemic has ended.

The WHO declared it a public health emergency. The global effects of coronavirus disease (Covid19) is already being felt and will have a significant impact on the Telemental Health market by 2020.

Competitive Landscape and Telemental Health Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the telemental health market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc (US), Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd. (Israel), Medtronic (Ireland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), McKesson Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), InTouch Technologies, Inc. (US), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (US), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), OBS Medical Ltd. (UK), American Well (US), Empower Interactive, Inc. (US), MDLIVE Inc. (US), TalkSession Inc. (US), Talkspace (US), Virtual Therapy Center, LLC (US), Teladoc, Inc. (US), WeCounsel (US), and few among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 17 th April, 2018, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., announced the development of OnDemand Visit, a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform. OnDemand Visit is a platform for healthcare providers to manage their own virtual care offerings, as an alternative to outsourcing their telemedicine needs and services.

April, 2018, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., announced the development of OnDemand Visit, a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform. OnDemand Visit is a platform for healthcare providers to manage their own virtual care offerings, as an alternative to outsourcing their telemedicine needs and services. On 5th March, 2019, McKesson Corporation, the global healthcare leader, announced collaboration with technology leader Navigating Cancer, to offer an enhanced Patient Relationship Management (PRM) platform for community-based oncologists. This platform is a comprehensive clinical workflow tool for oncology teams and patients that provides integrated, personalized care.

