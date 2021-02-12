Cups and Lids Market Trends, Demand, Shares and Global and Regional Outlook 2025

The Global Cups and Lids Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Cups and Lids industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Cups and Lids market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Cups and Lids Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This research explores Covid-19, pre Covid-19 perspective and post Covid-19 market drives.

The Cups and Lids market was valued at USD 28.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 36.23 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Key Players: Georgia-Pacific LLC, Clondalkin Group Holdings, Greiner Holding AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, Printpack Inc., Solo Cup Operating Corporation, WinCup, Inc., Graphic Packaging International LLC, Mondi Group, Airlite Plastics Company, Reynolds Consumer Products

Recent Developments:

– Sep 2019 – Huhtamaki agreed to acquire the assets and operations of Mohan Mutha Polytech Private Limited, a privately-owned flexible packaging manufacturer located in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, India. This acquisition allows the firm to speed up its growth in India by improving its capability to serve customers in Southern India.

– Jul 2019 – Huhtamaki launched its new compostable Bioware impresso double-walled hot cup. This new cup in a mixed sleeve of white and green designs utilizes the unique Impresso bubble emboss which provides better insulation and a tactile touch for the holder.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

