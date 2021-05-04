Cups and Lids Market Growing Demand and Business Outlook 2021 – 2025: Reynolds Consumer Products, Huhtamki Oyj, Greiner Holding AG

The Global Cups and Lids Market Report Forecasts 2021 – 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The cups and lids market was valued at USD 28.62 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 36.23 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Cups and Lids Market: Reynolds Consumer Products, Huhtamki Oyj, Greiner Holding AG, and Solo Cup Operating Corporation, among others.

Industry News and Updates:

– January 2020 – Huhtamaki acquired the assets and operations of Mohan Mutha Polytech Private Limited (MMPPL) in India. The acquisition is expected to speed up its growth in India by improving its capability to serve the customers in South India.

– Jul 2019 – Huhtamaki launched its new compostable Bioware impresso double-walled hot cup. This new cup in a mixed sleeve of white and green designs utilizes the unique Impresso bubble emboss, which provides better insulation and a tactile touch for the holder.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Cups and Lids market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The North American region is witnessing food trends from the consumers that favor convenience and smaller packages for single servings and the growing focus on specialty beverages, which are driving the market growth in this region.

– Moreover, some additional factors fueling the market growth in this region includes the rapidly changing lifestyles of people, change in the food consumption habits, and the growing demand for a single serving, convenient packaging solution.

– The rapid expansion of the foodservice industry in this region is also expected to drive the demand for these products over the forecast period. According to the International Franchise Association, the number of quick-service restaurants franchise establishments in the United States reached 194,723 in 2018 as compared to 190,649 in 2017.

– Moreover, the region is home to one of the quick-service giant McDonald’s, and the majority of its outlets are based in the United States. According to McDonald’s, the number of McDonald’s restaurants in the United States in 2018 was 13,905 and 1,472 in Canada.

