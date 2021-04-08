Cups and Lids Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers- Georgia-Pacific LLC, Clondalkin Group Holdings, Greiner Holding AG, Huhtamaki Oyj

The Cups and Lids Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Cups and Lids market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Cups and Lids market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The cups and lids market was valued at USD 28.62 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 36.23 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the Cups and Lids Market: Georgia-Pacific LLC, Clondalkin Group Holdings, Greiner Holding AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, Printpack Inc., Solo Cup Operating Corporation, WinCup Inc., Graphic Packaging International LLC, Mondi Group, Airlite Plastics Company, Reynolds Consumer Products, Michael Procos SA, BioPak UK, Paper Cup Company, Greiner AG, ECO Products Europe, Brendos Ltd, Berry Global, Dart Container, and others.

Market Overview:

– In recent years, there was a surge in demand for cups and lids in the packaging industry, primarily driven by the increasing demand from specialty beverages, such as coffee and milkshake.

– The properties of cups and lids products, such as lightweight, smooth rolled rims for a comfortable and safe surface, snap-fit, easy removal, leak-resistance applications, and cost-effectiveness, are also the significant forces contributing toward the market growth.

– Paper cups gained wide acceptance due to their significant properties, such as easy-to-use, hygienic, safe, and functional. They meet the needs of modern life cost-effectively. According to Ecoffee Cup, more than half-trillion of disposable cups are manufactured annually around the world. According to Paper Cup Alliance, 2.5 billion cups are sold in the high streets of the United Kingdom every year. According to the estimates from the paper and recycling sector, 50 billion cups are used annually in the United States.

Recent developments in the market are –

– January 2020 – Huhtamaki acquired the assets and operations of Mohan Mutha Polytech Private Limited (MMPPL) in India. The acquisition is expected to speed up its growth in India by improving its capability to serve the customers in South India.

– Jul 2019 – Huhtamaki launched its new compostable Bioware impresso double-walled hot cup. This new cup in a mixed sleeve of white and green designs utilizes the unique Impresso bubble emboss, which provides better insulation and a tactile touch for the holder.

Key Market Trends

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The North American region is witnessing food trends from the consumers that favor convenience and smaller packages for single servings and the growing focus on specialty beverages, which are driving the market growth in this region.

– Moreover, some additional factors fueling the market growth in this region includes the rapidly changing lifestyles of people, change in the food consumption habits, and the growing demand for a single serving, convenient packaging solution.

– The rapid expansion of the foodservice industry in this region is also expected to drive the demand for these products over the forecast period. According to the International Franchise Association, the number of quick-service restaurants franchise establishments in the United States reached 194,723 in 2018 as compared to 190,649 in 2017.

– Moreover, the region is home to one of the quick-service giant McDonald’s, and the majority of its outlets are based in the United States. According to McDonald’s, the number of McDonald’s restaurants in the United States in 2018 was 13,905 and 1,472 in Canada.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Cups and Lids Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

