Cuomo case: lawyers denounce bias | free press

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has his back against the wall: An investigation has found him guilty of sexual harassment and now faces criminal charges. But Cuomo shoots back.

New York (AP) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who faces mounting pressure over sexual harassment allegations, has accused investigators through his lawyers of bias and procedural errors.

“There was no open-minded inquiry into the facts in this case,” said Cuomo’s attorney Rita Glavin. “This research was conducted in such a way as to support a predetermined point of view.” It wasn’t about the search for the truth – “the investigators were prosecutors, judges and juries all in one”.

The investigation published Tuesday by Attorney General Letitia James found that Cuomo had sexually assaulted former and current state officials. These included unwanted touches, kisses, hugs and inappropriate comments. In addition, the governor, who has been in office since 2011, created a “hostile work atmosphere” and a “climate of fear” for women.

Cuomo complains about unfair treatment

Cuomo and other involved parties had not received advance notice that the investigative report was ready, when it would be published and what it contained – and thus had no opportunity to comment or justify it, Glavin complained. “The governor deserves fair treatment, and that was not the case here. The governor was attacked.” In addition, the suspects in the investigation report still do not have the transcripts of the evidence, lawyer Paul Fishman said. “That is a problem.”

Numerous prominent Republican and Democratic politicians had called for Cuomo’s resignation after the investigative report was published — including US President Joe Biden. The Speaker of the New York House, Carl Heastie, announced a speedy impeachment trial against Cuomo. In addition, the governor threatens criminal consequences from several regional prosecutors in New York state. One of the women involved also filed a complaint. The sheriff in New York state capital Albany is now checking this ad, numerous US media outlets reported Friday, citing the woman’s authority and lawyers.

Cuomo dismissed the allegations via video message after the report was published Tuesday and initially declined to comment on a resignation. The governor wanted to respond to the report “soon”, lawyer Glavin said.