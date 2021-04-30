“Cum-Ex” Committee – Scholz Rejects Allegation | Free press

Return to the previous place of work: Olaf Scholz was not expected this time in the mayor’s room of the Hamburg town hall, but before the «Cum-Ex» citizenship inquiry committee.

Hamburg (dpa) – Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has rejected any suspicion that he had influenced the tax treatment of Warburg Bank involved in the “Cum-Ex” scandal.

Before the parliamentary committee of inquiry into Hamburg citizenship, the SPD candidate for chancellor and former mayor of Hamburg said, “I have never had any influence on the Warburg tax process.”

The committee should clarify whether prominent SPD politicians had any influence on the tax treatment of the Hamburger Bank. The background to this is meetings between Scholz and the Warburg owners Max Warburg and Christian Olearius in 2016 and 2017. At that time, Olearius was already investigated in connection with cum-ex transactions on suspicion of serious tax evasion.

The city later allowed possible additional tax claims of EUR 47 million to be barred, with a further EUR 43 million being demanded only after the federal Treasury Department intervened. The bank has now paid all claims, but this is not an admission of debt, as she emphasizes.

Scholz had admitted the encounters with Olearius and Max Warburg only afterwards and referred to gaps in memory. Earlier, notes from Olearius’ diary had become known, indicating the meetings and a possible special treatment of the bank by the tax authorities.

