Cultured Meat Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2027

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- mosameat, Francisco based Memphis meat, Supermeat, Integriculture Inc, Brooklyn-based Finless Food and Higher steaks, Appleton Meats, Biofood Systems Ltd., Fork & Goode, Finless Foods Inc., Avant Meats Co.Ltd., Balletic Foods, Future Meat Technologies Ltd., Meatable, Mission Barns, Bluenalu, New Age Meats and Aleph Farms Ltd., among other domestic and global players.

Cultured meat market is expected to reach USD 572 million by 2027 at a CAGR of about 15%. It is a type of meat produced from vitro nature cell by taking different cells from different animals and growth should be focused on the medium which is rich in nutrients. This is the most important solution of increasing meat consumption or the requirement in the region.

Increasing demand for alternative protein, technological advancement in cellular agriculture, enhanced food safety is helpful in driving the growth of cultured meat market. Stringent regulatory environment and high set up costs are the restraints of this market for the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, the global cultured meat market is not yet produced on large scale and is mainly available in speciality stores and restaurants. This will be one of the major challenges for manufacturers to focus in the growth of this market.

By Source (Poultry, Pork, Beef, Duck),

End Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hot Dogs, Others)

The countries covered in the cultured meat market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

