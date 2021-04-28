Culinary Tourism Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report

The global Culinary Tourism market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Culinary tourism or food tourism is the exploration of food as the purpose of tourism. It is now considered a vital component of the tourism experience.

Major industry players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Culinary Tourism market research report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to develop stately. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Major companies analyzed in this report are:

The FTC4Lobe Group

ITC Travel Group Limited

Topdeck Travel

The Travel Corporation

Abercrombie & Kent USA

Greaves Travel

G Adventures

Classic Journeys

Tour Radar

India Food Tour

Global Culinary Tourism market: Application segments

Individual Tourism

Group Tourism

Market Segments by Type

Domestic Culinary Tourism

International Culinary Tourism

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Culinary Tourism Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Culinary Tourism Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Culinary Tourism Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Culinary Tourism Market in Major Countries

7 North America Culinary Tourism Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Culinary Tourism Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Culinary Tourism Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Culinary Tourism Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Key Stakeholders

Culinary Tourism manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Culinary Tourism

Culinary Tourism industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Culinary Tourism industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

