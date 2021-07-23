Cufflink Market Top Business Strategies, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends of Outlook

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Product Type, Material, Distribution Channel,and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Cartier, Tiffany, Paul Smith, Montblanc, Louis Vuitton, Armenta Collection, Burberry, CHANEL, Giorgio Armani, Cufflinks, Gucci, The Collective, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Roland Iten.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the cufflink market in terms of sales as the requirement of cufflinks has gone down with the shutdown of several places. Cufflinks that are worn with formal attire have lost sales due to the shutdown of offices and working place.

The manufacturing units have been temporarily shut down due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases and this has led to the shortage in production, manpower, and interruption in the supply chain.

The distribution channels such as specialty stores have shut down due to the lockdown scenario and have affected the sales and revenue of the cufflink market. Several occasions and events have been postponed or canceled which has changed the buying patterns and essential items are preferred more.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Cufflink is used for daily use or occasionally by people for enhancing their apparel and persona. It is preferred more with the formal shirts and with the type of outfit person is wearing; therefore, wide varieties of cufflinks are introduced in the market. Changes in fashion and trends, increase in awareness about new variants, several designs of cufflinks, increase in disposable income, customization options, use of French cuff shirts, different varieties in size and shape of cufflinks, use of several gemstones, celebrity endorsement, e-commerce, social media influence, investment in automation and technology, availability of cufflinks for women, enhanced appearance and designs of the cufflinks, and increase in the choice of material are the key drivers which lead the growth of global cufflink market. However, incorporation of buttons in the shirt, several designs in the alternative buttons, high prices of cufflinks, and difficulty in the use of complex designs hinder the market growth. Whereas, investment in automation and technology to give precise briefing and shape to the cufflink and the variants in the type of material present new pathways to the growth of the market.

The global cufflink market trends are as follows:

Cufflink as an important accessory

Earlier, the cufflinks were considered only for the functional purpose to secure the sleeves of shirts together, but as fashion and trend changed, cufflinks were used as an accessory for the enhancement of shirt according to the entire attire. In the nineteenth century, cufflinks were related and designed only for men but with the surge of women formal wear, now the cufflinks are designed for women as well. They are considered luxury products and manufactured by the use of various variety of high priced materials such as gemstones. The use of cufflinks is not only limited to the discreet and sober office look but has changed the orthodox perspective for not being used daily by introducing latest informal and customized designs such as artisanal floral glass cufflink, mod square cufflink, knot cufflink, mustache cufflink, multicolor cufflink, dice cufflink, and others.

The trending variants of cufflink designs have shown a requirement in the market such as French cufflinks, bullet back cufflink, whaleback cufflink, fixed backing cufflink, chain link cufflink, ball return cufflink, knotted cufflink, stud/button cufflink, locking cufflink and others, which have made them well suited for the business use and social gatherings. The key manufacturers are inclined toward launch of cufflinks that are easy to use, skin-friendly, and designed for women shirts.

For Instance Roland Iten, a leading brand of mechanical luxury products has launched a series of mechanical cufflinks with 40 diamonds on the panel and dual-functioning rotation lever to lock the cufflink according to the requirement of exposing diamonds for business and casual look.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Product Type French Cufflinks

Bullet Back Cufflink

Whaleback Cufflink

Fixed Backing Cufflink

Chain Link Cufflink

Ball Return Cufflink

Others Material Stainless Steel

Glass

Gold

Crystal

Titanium

Gemstones

Others Distribution Channel Online

Offline

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global cufflink industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global cufflink market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global cufflink market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides detailed global cufflink market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

