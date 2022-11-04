Cuba to send Mexico rocks as well as docs

MEXICO CITY (AP) — After elevating controversy by hiring a whole lot of Cuban docs, Mexico’s president appeared prepared Friday to anger critics once more by asserting plans to purchase crushed rock ballast for a vacationer practice challenge from Cuba.

Lots of people in Mexico have already got doubts about President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Maya Practice challenge. There are questions on its environmental impression and unsure demand for the practice service.

However López Obrador additionally faces an enormous logistical problem in his rush to complete the practice inside a yr. Thousands and thousands of tons of ballast are wanted to stabilize rail ties, however no appropriate rock is out there for a whole lot of miles. Most of it must be trucked in from the Gulf coast, about 550 miles (900 kms) away.

López Obrador mentioned the crushed rock may very well be introduced in bigger quantities by ship from Cuba, however mentioned he was conscious that might spark criticism.

“I’m going to say one thing in order that our adversaries query us,” López Obrador mentioned. Pointing to a map of Cuba, he mentioned “It is extremely possible that for this stretch we are going to convey ballast from right here.”

Even then, the ships carrying Cuban ballast must land on the port of Sisal, on the opposite aspect of the Yucatan peninsula, and be trucked about 180 miles (300 kms) to some practice building websites.

There’s a personal Caribbean coast freight dock at Playa del Carmen — proper on the proposed rail line — that might deal with the Cuban shipments, however López Obrador cannot use that dock as a result of he ordered that the U.S. firm that owns it’s closed down.

“That (port) could be ideally suited, it’s deep sufficient, however relations are usually not good” with the corporate, López Obrador acknowledged.

In Could, the Surroundings Division closed the limestone quarry owned by Alabama-based Vulcan Supplies, together with the dock.

López Obrador needs the water-filled quarry for use as a theme park to rival the close by XCaret park. He additionally needs Vulcan to construct a cruise ship dock on the freight terminal. He has pressured the Alabama-based aggregates firm to promote the property to the federal government, or open a water park itself.

The water park concept is nearly actually a non-starter. The water-filled sections of the quarry, whereas they give the impression of being inviting, are populated by crocodiles.

The 950-mile (1,500-kilometer) Maya Practice line is supposed to run in a tough loop across the Yucatan Peninsula, connecting seaside resorts and archaeological websites.

López Obrador touts the practice as a strategy to convey a few of Cancun’s huge tourism earnings to inland communities that have not shared within the wealth. However there are not any credible feasibility research displaying vacationers will really need to use the practice.

Furthermore, with no prior environmental research, the president determined to chop down a swath of low jungle between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum.