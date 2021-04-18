CTBN Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2027

“

CTBNCarboxyl-terminated acrylonitrile-butadiene (CTBN) polymers are made by solution polymerisation and have a typical acrylonitrile content of 0-27%. They are used as epoxy resin flexibilisers.

In the past few years, the global CTBN industry maintained a rapid pace of development. Global CTBN production increased from 490.5 tons in 2012 to 685.1 tons in 2016. The average growth rate of CTBN market had more than 7%. Global CTBN leader is Emerald Performance Materials. In each region, Emerald Performance Materials occupy an absolute market share.

Companies such as LANXESS and Zeon are leading NBR Rubber manufacturers. These companies have XNBR production capacity. The key factors limiting the development of this industry are price and technical barriers. Compared with the general toughening agent, the price of CTBN is undoubtedly expensive. CVC is the world's first to develop and produce CTBN. In the world, few companies can compete with CVC at both price and product quality. Some companies can produce CTBN in small quantities, but the price is too high. Therefore, CVC's products have become the best choice.

CTBN typically requires chemical modification for effective in into thermoset chemistries. Choice of terminal chemistry will depend on the application and end-use. Carboxyl-Functional Polymers are carboxyl-terminated butadiene and butadiene-acrylonitrile copolymers (CTBN) that improve toughness, low-temperature properties, chemical and water resistance in epoxy, coating, vinyl-ester, SMC/BMC, acrylic, plasitisol, and other thermoset systems. The key applications of CTBN are adhesives & sealsants, coating and electronic appliances. In 2016, adhesives & sealants, coating and electronic appliances accounted for 36.18%, 27.24% and 17.78% of the application share of CTBN.

At present, CTBN plays an important role in liquid NBR rubber. In the next few years, CTBN will maintain a steady growth rate. At the same time, new players may make this market will become intense. In the future, CTBN prices will be slightly lower.

The CTBN Industry Report indicates that the global market size of CTBN was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’CTBN Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by CTBN market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of CTBN generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

55 with 8-12% Acrylonitrile, 55 with 12-18% Acrylonitrile, 55 with 18-22% Acrylonitrile, 55 with 22-27% Acrylonitrile,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Adhesives & Sealants, Coating, Electronic Appliances, Aerospace, Composites, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Film and Paste Adhesives, Acrylates and Phenolics, Other,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market CTBN, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The CTBN market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period.

