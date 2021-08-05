CSU regional group leader accuses Aiwanger of lateral thinking | free press

The attitude of the Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister towards the corona vaccination is a problem for the coalition partner. CSU politician Dobrindt again strongly criticized Hubert Aiwanger.

Straubing/Munich (dpa) – In the Bavarian coalition’s vaccination dispute, CSU state group leader Alexander Dobrindt has again sharply attacked Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger.

“He has now reached the level of lateral thinkers in style and language,” said Dobrindt of the media group “Straubinger Tagblatt” and “Abendzeitung”. “I highly recommend him to reconsider.”

Free voter boss Aiwanger has not yet been vaccinated – despite vaccination calls from the state government of Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). He emphasizes that not having a vaccination is a fundamental right to freedom.

Dobrindt accused Aiwanger of apparently giving the impression, against his better judgment, that vaccines are extremely dangerous. “That’s also the style of the lateral thinker movement.”