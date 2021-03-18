CSU MP Rejects Allegations in Mask Affair | Free press

Munich (AP) – Former Bavarian Justice Minister Alfred Sauter (CSU) dismisses all allegations against him in the mask affair.

“The” bribery “credited to me for my parliamentary activities is, like the alleged cut in related taxes, adventurous and constructed. It is based on allegations that do not apply,” said a statement by Sauter circulating his lawyer.

The public prosecutor’s office in Munich is investigating the 70-year-old Sauter because of an initial suspicion of corruption. The investigations concern the purchase of corona protective masks by the state. Bavarian state crime officials searched the office of Sauter’s state parliament on Wednesday.

Sauter had previously stated that he had signed a contract with a company to supply corona masks to the Bavarian Ministry of Health. Now he reiterated that he had separated his work as a Bavarian member of the state parliament and a lawyer.

As an agent he works for everyone, as a lawyer he represents his clients. It is part of the legal profession to “also exercise mandates for or against the public sector”. This is regulated in many regulations. “I’ve always followed these rules.”

Sauter continued: “ With regard to the public charge of an amount of money paid in addition to the attorney’s fee, it was decided from the outset that the net income remaining after all taxes deducted would be used for charitable purposes, which was insured by family members and myself. However, he did not go into detail about the extra amount of money involved.

The CSU leadership had asked Sauter to suspend his mandate from the state parliament and to resign his party positions. Sauter is on the presidium of the Christian socials and has been district chairman in the Swabian city of Günzburg for a quarter of a century. In addition, Sauter was State Secretary and Minister of Justice in the Bavarian state government in the 1990s.

In addition to Sauter, research is being conducted into the Bundestag member Georg Nüßlein, who has since left the CSU and is also from the Günzburg district; he too has denied the allegations about his lawyer. There are also three other suspects in the criminal proceedings. The presumption of innocence applies to everyone until the end of the proceedings.

The mask affair has become a major burden for the Union parties in recent weeks. Like Nüßlein, Bundestag member Nikolas Löbel is said to have received a six-figure commission from a mask shop. Löbel resigned from the CDU and returned his mandate in the Bundestag.

Meanwhile, the Swabian CSU district administrator wants to deal with the mask affair in a special session on Sunday. The meeting should also consider the possibility of initiating potential party proceedings against Sauter. This announced the district chairman, MEP Markus Ferber.