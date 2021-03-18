CSU member Zech resigns from the Bundestag | Free press

The mask and lobby affair has just caused widespread resentment in the Union, as have parliamentary groups and party withdrawals, when a Member of Parliament resigns from office and mandate. But for other reasons.

Munich (dpa) – Bundestag CSU member Tobias Zech is stepping down due to potential “conflicts of interest” from his mandate and his party offices.

CSU Secretary General Markus Blume said this to the German news agency on Thursday evening, confirming the reports of “Passauer Neue Presse” and “Münchner Merkur”.

The resignation has nothing to do with the current affair about corona protective masks. Rather, the background is allegations of merging mandate and entrepreneurial activities.

Tobias Zech turned to the CSU’s ethics committee with a request to investigate potential conflicts of interest. This test is underway, “said Blume. Regardless of the outcome of this investigation, it makes sense that Zech would take immediate consequences to prevent damage to the CSU. This is” the only correct step “.

