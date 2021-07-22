CSU draft program focuses on emergency aid and climate | free press

Gmund (dpa) – The CSU wants to enter the federal election campaign with billions of demands for tax cuts and relief.

In the draft of its program, which was sent to the party leadership in preparation for the retreat of the party leadership in Gmund am Tegernsee, the CSU has drawn up a large number of demands that are intended to relieve citizens and companies. Another point of attention is climate protection. The draft is available for the German news agency.

“Germany faces a change of era,” the newspaper reads, on which the board of directors will make a final decision on Friday. In view of the lessons from the pandemic, the CSU emphasizes: “We can only leave the crisis behind with renewed vigor. We want new growth instead of more taxes, more government and more debt.”

The 18-page program titled “The CSU Program. Good for Bavaria. Good for Germany.” Not only the demand for a permanent reduction in VAT for the catering industry to seven percent after the Corona crisis. “This will relieve our gastronomy after the corona pandemic and strengthen our classic Bavarian pub culture.”

The CSU also mentions the permanent reduction of VAT on regional food as a political goal for the coming election period. In the future, a “separate, reduced VAT rate” will apply to domestic products. The exact amount is not stated in the program. A reduced VAT rate of seven percent currently applies to most groceries.

The CSU also calls for the commuter rate to be linked to the annual average price for carbon dioxide (CO2): “The guideline should be: 10 cents more at the gas pump makes 1 cent more for the commuter rate in the future,” says the draft.

In addition, the CSU formulates the already known demands for further tax relief in its election manifesto: including the complete abolition of the solos, the reduction of corporate taxes, the relief of families and single parents, for example through a new “child split”, the existing spouse( o)t(e) split at the Supplement Tax.

According to the wishes of the CSU, the parental benefit will be extended to a maximum of 16 months; “In this way we relieve parents and give them more financial leeway”, it states to substantiate the motivation. The CSU is demanding an investment program of four billion euros from the federal government to expand the range of daycare centers. The federal participation in the costs of childcare amounting to two billion euros will also continue in the long term after 2022.

“Our CSU program follows the basic belief: what is good for Bavaria is also good for Germany,” said dpa secretary general Markus Blume. “The CSU program is the promise that we will translate Bavarian interests into federal political beliefs.” The CSU stands for tax relief, pension fairness, and the union of economics and ecology.

Furthermore, the CSU is counting on a doubling of the craftsman bonus in the election program. The tax bonus should therefore be set at 2400 euros to encourage modernization and climate-protective renovations. In addition, the construction of solar energy systems must also be supported more for entrepreneurs through tax benefits.

The CSU explicitly advocates reintroducing the so-called declining balance depreciation for rental housing. As a contribution to climate protection, the CSU is also calling for a special federal program to reactivate selected old railway lines in Bavaria and Germany and, if necessary, also convert them into cycle paths or lanes for autonomous buses. In addition, the federal government is calling for an extra special program for the barrier-free expansion of train stations.

A climate bonus for private households is also intended to create more incentives for climate protection. The purchase of climate-friendly refrigerators or washing machines must become more attractive to consumers. In general, the aim should be to combine climate protection and economic growth in such a way as to avoid deindustrialization of the country.