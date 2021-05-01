CSU boss Söder: Union has the best chances of becoming chancellor | Free press

The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder, believes the Union can best combine ecology and economy. He therefore believes that the party has a chance “to retake the chancellery”.

Berlin (AP) – Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU Leader Markus Söder is optimistic about the Union’s chances in the federal elections.

“The Union has the best chance of regaining the chancellery if we manage to bring out our own strengths,” he told the “Welt am Sonntag”. The key question is: who succeeds best in combining ecology and economy? “The Union must be the market leader here. The Greens only think about radical environmental protection without considering the consequences for jobs. Above all, the FDP focuses on radical market interests, without paying more attention to sustainability. Only the Union can combine both and ultimately it can be successful. “

Söder called for a coalition committee to be convened as soon as possible and a timetable for stronger climate protection initiatives to be agreed. The background to this is the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court, according to which the federal government must improve its climate protection law. Söder rejected criticism from the Greens. “The Green Party leader Anton Hofreiter and the Greens in the Federal Council were also involved in the rounds that decided on this climate package. The Greens initially wanted more. But in the end they approved. So there is a responsibility of all parties here. “

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99