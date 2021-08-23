“CSI” star hospitalized while recording a new series

William Petersen plays Grissom in this story. The actor is 68 years old and it was exhaustion that weakened him.

The original series debuted in 2000.

William Petersen, a 68-year-old veteran actor who played Gil Grissom on “CSI: Crime Under Investigation,” was hospitalized on Friday, August 20, according to the American press. It was exhaustion that weakened him while recording a new project in the saga “CSI: Vegas”.

“He is exhausted from the long hours on set in the past 12 weeks and was taken to the hospital for prevention,” a Petersen representative confirmed to People magazine.

The new production, which is a mini-series, is referred to by the television station CBS as a continuation of the original “CSI”. “Faced with an existential threat that could bring down the crime lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome old friends and explore new techniques to uphold and serve justice in Sin City,” the executive summary said.

Jorja Fox, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon are also in the cast. The original series, which debuted in 2000, ran for 15 seasons until it ended in 2015. For seven years it was the most watched television drama in the world and led to several spin-offs such as “CSI: Miami” or “CSI.”. : New York”.