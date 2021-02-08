Crystal Oscillators Market Global Competitive Insights, Top Key Players and Industry Outlook 2021-2025

The Market Research on the “Crystal Oscillators Market 2021-2025”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Crystal Oscillators market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Crystal Oscillators investments from 2021 till 2025.

The Global Crystal Oscillators market size is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 2.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2025.

A crystal oscillator is an electronic oscillator that uses a mechanical circuit to resonate the vibration of a crystalline piezoelectric material to produce a precise electrical signal frequency. This frequency is typically used to track time, such as quartz watches, to provide stability for digital integrated circuits. The clock signal and stabilize the frequency of the radio transmitter and receiver.

The prominent players in the Global Crystal Oscillators Market :

Vectron International, RakonCrystal Oscillators, Sony Corp., Apple Inc., LG Electronics Inc, Texas Instruments Inc., Daishinku Corp., East Crystal Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., CTS Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., SiwardCrystal Technology, TXC Corp, Miyazaki Epson Corp., Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd., Aker Technology, and Others.

Key Highlights: –

In October 2020, Nihon Dempa Kogyo C0., Ltd. launched a TCXO type crystal oscillator, NT2016SJB, which supports 44.1kHz (CD) and 48kHz (PC-Audio) systems. This launch was aimed at meeting the requirements for re-flow profiling using lead-free solder.

In August 2020, Nihon Dempa Kogyo C0., Ltd. introduced NT1612AJA, a low phase-noise, compact, high-frequency, and temperature-compensated crystal TCXO oscillator.

Based on Types, Crystal Oscillators Market is segmented into:

AT Cut

BT Cut

SC Cut

Others

Based on Application, Crystal Oscillators Market is segmented into:

Telecom and Networking

Consumer Electronics

Military and Aerospace

Research and Measurement

Industrial

Automotive

Medical Equipment

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Crystal Oscillators Market these regions, from 2021 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Crystal Oscillators Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, Current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Crystal Oscillators Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Competition Landscape by Key Players

Chapter 4: Industry Analysis by Regions

Chapter 5: Industry Analysis by Type

Chapter 6: Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7: Key Companies Profiled

Chapter 8: Industry Manufacturers Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics

Chapter 11: Industry Forecast

Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13: Methodology and Data Source

