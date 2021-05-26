Crystal Oscillators Market: Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook And Business Opportunities 2015 – 2023

A crystal oscillator is an electronic oscillator circuit, which utilizes the mechanical resonance of a vibrating crystal of piezoelectric material such as quartz to develop an electrical signal with a very accurate frequency. This frequency is commonly used to keep track of time in order to provide a stable clock signal. Therefore, it is used in all those products which utilize the concept of precise and stable clocks. Crystal oscillator finds its applications in a wide range of products spanning domains such as military and aerospace, research and measurement, industrial, automotive and consumer products. The growth rates of these domains majorly determine the growth rate of the crystal oscillators market.

Crystal Oscillators Market – Key Drivers

Consumer products which include radios, television sets, cellular phones, cordless phones, computers, pagers, VCRs etc., have been growing for decades. Increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets is expected to be a significant driver for the crystal oscillators market. In addition, healthcare devices require crystal oscillators in products such as pacemakers. Therefore, the constantly evolving medical industry is expected to fuel the crystal oscillators market. Growing research and developments in certain fields require a variety of measuring instruments, which works on the principle employed by crystal oscillators and hence use them extensively. Introduction of Quartz MEMS technology is a future opportunity for the market, and adopting standard semiconductor processes and high volume plastic packaging is expected to significantly improve the lead time and availability of oscillator procurement.

Crystal Oscillators Market – Key Players

Some of the major companies with global presence in crystal oscillators market include Epson Toyocom, Rakon, TXC, HELE, SIWARD, and TAISAW. This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

