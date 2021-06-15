Crystal Oscillator Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2020-2030

Crystal oscillator refers to an electronic device used for mechanical resonance of a vibrating crystal made up of piezoelectric material. It creates electrical signal with a given frequency commonly used to keep track of time. For instance, wristwatches are used in digital integrated circuits for the provision of stable clock signal. It stabilizes frequencies for receivers and radio transmitters. The most commonly used crystal oscillators are linear and relaxation oscillators. These are designed to provide a load resistance.

High demands of crystal oscillators are coming from electronic industries, IT infrastructure companies, telecommunication, military and defense, automotive industries, healthcare companies etc to produce clock signals encouraging

global investors to make investments in this market .

The market for crystal oscillators is expected to flourish throughout the world and witness remarkable progress in the coming years despite Covid-19 pandemic. It is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR through 2030.

Key Drivers:

The growing need for stable frequency oscillators in telecommmunication sector is boosting the progress of this market throughout the world. Telecommunication industries require components that have low power consumption, cost efficiency and high frequency. The market growth is flourishing due to high demands for oven-controlled crystal oscillators in telecommunication.

Growing demands for crystal oscillators in electronics sector such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, tablets, smart speakers, game consoles etc is augmenting further progress creating lucrative opportunities for players in this market. These oscillators provides digital input while the DAC produces analog voltage output which controls the VCXO oscillator output providing brilliant phase-noise performance.

Awareness regarding the adoption of latest automated technologies is promoting the use of crystal oscillators across the world.

Automotive industries are using these crystal oscillators in car navigation, wireless communication for remote keyless entry, advanced driver assistance systems etc which is estimated to trigger the market progress.

Technological advancements in healthcare sector is favouring high demands for crystal oscillators as the medical equipments require highly efficient crystal oscillators.

Key Restraints:

The invention of Si MEMS is creating a challenge for the market growth of crystal oscillators as it can act as a better substitute to it as per users. Si MEMS are more compact, consume less power and provide greater effficiency in comparison to crystal oscillators.

The frequency of oscillations cannot be changed appreciably in crystal oscillators which can hamper the market progess.

These oscillators are fragile and can only be used in low power circuits. Using them in high power circuits can prove dangerous in many cases.

Crystal oscillators are prone to stability issues that can significantly contribute to limit the progress as it degrades performances and may cause technical and even legal problems.

COVID-19 Impact:

The market for crystal oscillators witnessed a dip in its growth rate due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. In the initial stages of the crisis, complete lockdown was implemented by the government throughout the world to curb the spread of disease leading to suspension in the market progress. The pandemic created disruptions in the production and supply of crystal oscillators. Although this decline in the demand and sales of crystal oscillators existed for a particular period of time. As a result of slowdown in the economic conditions of nations across the globe, the government had to lift the lockdown.

The players in this market went through the worst. After the relaxations were given, these players started working with few workers and employees in their factories and organisations. They are actively adopting organic as well as inorganic strategies to lead the market and recover previous losses incurred due to lockdown which is favouring the market progress again. The market players are modifying their operations and working with innovative ways to deal with the restrictions imposed in the pandemic.

It is predicted that the market will rise formidably and witness substantial progress through 2030.

Region-Wise Forecast:

The crystal oscillator market is going through a favourable phase in Asia Pacific region on account of growing adoption of different industrial solutions in automotive sector and rising demands for consumer electronic devices. It is predicted that China will lead the global market for crystal oscillators with one half of market share. In China, electronic gadget manufacturers are investing in this market as these are increasingly used in electronic products such as radios, clocks, smartphones, computers, tablets, game consoles, smart speakers, VR headsets etc.

The use of crystal oscillators in smartphones, tablets, laptops etc is contributing to lucrative progress to this market as these gadgets are in constant demand.These oscillators utilizes mechanical resonance of vibrating crystal to create an electric signal. Further, the growing adoption of these oscillators in healthcare sector in India is surging the market progress. In healthcare sector, it provides shock resistance, low phase noise, low G-sensitivity and does not interfere with the functions of machines providing steady and reliable clock signals to deliver correct information.

On the other hand, United States is expected to witness steady CAGR rate globally. It is estimated to witness exponential growth owing to rising application in portable electronic devices, infotainment system in vehicles, automatic driver assist systems in automotive industries etc. The adoption of latest technologies by manufacturers in Canada and Mexico is driving the progress of this market. Telecommunication industries are also creating potential opportunities for the market players. Telecommunication industries require highly stable, low power consuming and cost efficient crystal oscillators which is striving the demands of these oscillators in North American regions making it the second largest market leader after Asia Pacific.

Furthermore, Europe is forecasted to achieve stable growth rate in the upcoming years on account of growing adoption of automated technologies and rising demands from industrial, healthcare, telecommunication and defense industries. The growing need for convenience is providing its full contribution towards growing market demands.

Market Segmentation:

By Mounting Scheme:

Surface mount

Through hole

By Crystal Cut:

AT cut

BT cut

SC cut

By General Circuitry:

Simple packaged crystal oscillator

Temperature compensated crystal oscillator

Voltage controlled crystal oscillator

Frequency controlled crystal oscillator

Oven controlled crystal oscillator

By Application:

Telecom and networking

Consumer electronics

Military and aeroscape

Research and measurement

Industrial

Automotive

Medical

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

Competitive Landscape:

The market for crystal oscillatorsis moderately fragmented with the presence of leading as well asnew industrial players giving stiff competition to each other. These market players are adopting various strategiesto occupy leading position in the market such as collaborations, joint ventures, partnership agreements, new product launches, expansions, research and developments etc.

Some of the reputed players in this market are Siward Crystal Technology, Seiko Epson Corporation, TXC Corporation, Nihon Dempa Kogyo Corporation, Kyocera Crystal Device Corporation, Daishinku Corporation, Microchip Technology Incorporation, Murata Manufacturing Company, Hosonic Electronic Company, SiTime Corporation, Siward Crystal Technology, Vectron Limited, River Electec Corporation, Fox Electronics, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Incorporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Corporations, Advanced Micro Devices Incorporation etc.

For instance, Seiko Epson Corporation introduced two new types of crystal oscillators called TG2016SKA and TG2016SLA TCXO in july 2020 which are automotive-grade, AEC-Q100 compliant, and temperature compensated to be used in automobile appplications. Nihon Dempa Kogyo Corporationon the other hand introduced a low phase-noise, compact, high frequency and temperature compensated cryster TCXO oscillator in the market to gain customer attention. The adoption of new product launch as a strategy is helping the companies in extending global presence and customer retention.

In addition to that, Epson Corporation and Rohde & Schwarz announced their joint ventureto develop a modern test procedure for measuring power supply noise rejection to bring clarity and precision to real-world signal integrity design challenges. Through this joint venture, both the companiesdecided to introduce and demonstrate procedure and summarized data from Epson SG3225EEN which is a low-noise differential crystal oscillator as measured by the R&S FSWP phase noise analyser from Rohde & Schwarz.

