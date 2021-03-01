Crystal Oscillator Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Crystal Oscillator Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions.

The crystal oscillator market registered a value of USD 2.739 billion in 2019and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.56% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Crystal Oscillator market profiled in the report:– Miyazaki Epson Corporation, Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK) Co. Ltd., TXC Corporation, KYOCERA Corporation, Daishinku Corporation, Vectron International Inc., Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd., Rakon Limited, River Eletec Corporation, Mercury Electronic Ind Co. Ltd.

Scope of the Report

A crystal oscillator is an electronic oscillator that makes use of crystal as a frequency selective element to obtain an inverse piezoelectric effect. It makes use of the mechanical resonance of the vibrating crystal, which has piezoelectric properties, in order to obtain an electric signal with a high-precision frequency. Crystal oscillators are considered superior to ceramic resonators as they have higher stability, higher quality, lower cost and are smaller in size.

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronic Segment is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– The quartz crystal units and quartz crystal oscillators are used in various consumer electronic devices. These crystal units and quartz oscillators are widely used to generate accurate reference frequency in electronic systems. The increasing popularity of smartphones is expected to drive the consumer electronics segment. In addition, technological advancements, such as the quartz MEMS technology are further driving the demand for the crystal oscillators market in the consumer electronics segment.

– The crystal oscillator growth is increasing with the use of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo chipset in smart-phone applications. Considering the increasing number of applications, the consumer electronics segment is expected to see strong potential growth during the forecast period.

Global Crystal Oscillator Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Frequency-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator

Simple-Packaged Crystal Oscillator

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Military & Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare & Medical Equipment

Regional Analysis For Crystal Oscillator Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Crystal Oscillator Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Crystal Oscillator Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

