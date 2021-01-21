Cryptocurrency Mining Market Size 2021-Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis, and Many More
Major Market Key Players: Cryptocurrency Mining Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cryptocurrency mining market are ViaBTC Technology Limited, Slush Pool, F2Pool, HashFlare LP, LIVIKA LP, Genesis Mining, Eobot Inc., Binance.com, BitMain Technologies Holding Company., Riot Blockchain, Inc., Hut 8 Mining Corp, MiningStore, Miningsky.io, iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc, MinerGate, StartMiner, Alibaba.com, Stax Digital, SocialChain Inc, among others.
Cryptocurrency Mining Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development
Growing scope of Alt coins in various applications will also accelerate the market
Lack of awareness and technical understanding towards the cryptocurrency mining can hamper the market growth
In September 2019, Bitmain announced the launch of their two new ASIC mining the S17e and the T17e. These two new models feature developments that are expected to result in increased effectiveness, more stable operation and longer service life. These two models also have high cybersecurity standards to decrease the risk associated with any unexpected attacks
Market Analysis: Cryptocurrency Mining Market
Global cryptocurrency mining market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year and historic year 2017. Increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth
Table of Contents: Cryptocurrency Mining Market
- Cryptocurrency Mining Market Overview
- Global Economic Impact on Industry
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
- Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Cryptocurrency Mining Market Forecast
