Cryptocurrency Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2027 | Bitfinex, BitFury Group Limited, Bitstamp Ltd., Coinbase, Coinsecure

Cryptocurrency Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Cryptocurrency market can be subtly defined as the value of the digital entries in a database that cannot be changed without the fulfillment of the specific defined conditions. It was designed by Satoshi and quoted as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, which was further realized as an exchange medium that can be electronically created and stored in the blockchain using cryptography to control the creation of additional units. Owing to its limited supply and the potential as an alternative to conventional currency, the technology has gained considerable interests, and is projected to witness CAGR of 56.2% over the forecast period (2017-2025).

No Of Pages: 172 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 6.716 Trillion by 2025

Global Cryptocurrency Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Bitfinex, BitFury Group Limited, Bitstamp Ltd., Coinbase, Coinsecure, Litecoin, OKEX Fintech Company Limited, Poloniex Inc., Ripple, Unocoin Technologies Private Limited, and ZEB IT Service Pvt. Ltd.

Cryptocurrency Market Taxonomy:

Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Industry Component:

Exchanges



Small Exchanges





Large Exchanges



Wallets



Registered Corporations





Volunteer Projects



Payments



Payment rail





Money Transfer Services







B2B Payments





Cryptocurrency payments





Merchant Services







General Purpose Cryptocurrency Platform



Mining



Mining





Mining Pool





Mining Hardware Manufacturing





Cloud Mining Services





Remote Hosting Services

Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Vertical:

BFSI



Retail



Media & Entertainment



Gaming Industry



Healthcare



Travel & Tourism



Transportation & Logistics



Education

At the end, Cryptocurrency Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Cryptocurrency Market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

