Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of November 14

Preserve an Eye on These Cash

The final week has not been type to the cryptocurrency market, with centralized crypto change FTX’s collapse sending shockwaves via the market. All cryptocurrencies have dropped considerably from their earlier help ranges, simply when the market was trying as if it’d get away of its downtrend. Nonetheless, there stay some crypto belongings exhibiting promise.

This week we look at Belief Pockets Token (TWT), PAX Gold (PAXG), GMX (GMX), Bitcoin Money (BCH), and dYdX (DYDX). In deciding on these belongings, we’ve got thought of a number of components, together with optimistic technical developments, vital information occasions, and noticeable modifications in worth.

Key Takeaways The worth of Belief Pockets Token (TWT) jumped 70% as buyers thought of non-custodial wallets within the wake of FTX’s collapse.

Pax Gold (PAXG) skilled a 5% improve in market capitalization, hinting that buyers might want funds in real-world belongings.

The GMX was one among two decentralized exchanges (DEXs) this week to develop considerably, with its market cap rising by over 10% following FTX’s chapter.

The mining problem and hash price of Bitcoin Money (BCH) went up by over 9% and 30%, respectively. Social media sentiment for this token additionally was optimistic within the newest week.

The token of the decentralized change dYdX (DYDX) skilled a 28% improve in worth, presumably as a result of it is one other decentralized various to centralized exchanges like FTX. See also Should Investors Put Crypto in Their Retirement Accounts?

Belief Pockets Token (TWT)

Probably the most notable performers on this record is Belief Pockets’s Belief Pockets Token (TWT), which skilled an unlimited leap of greater than 70% midweek.

The autumn of the FTX change has turned buyers’ consideration to non-custodial wallets—and Belief Pockets is without doubt one of the extra standard choices. With a non-custodial pockets, the crypto investor has sole management of the pockets’s personal keys to their cryptocurrency that show the funds are theirs. The need for decentralized wallets has elevated following the collapse of FTX, which supplied custodial wallets with centralized management, and this will likely have benefited Belief Pockets. TWT began final week at $1.16 and is at present at round $2.43 (see chart beneath).



Belief Pockets Token (TradingView).



PAX Gold (PAXG)

The market cap of the PAXG token rose 5% to its present determine of $560 million and the value is now hovering round $1,732 (see chart beneath). PAX Gold is a stablecoin created by Paxos and is backed by bodily gold. One token represents 1 fantastic troy ounce of a London Good Supply gold bar.

In a time when most monetary markets are risky, some buyers could also be pushed towards real-world belongings or these linked to them, equivalent to PAX Gold. The FTX crash has spooked buyers, and it seems to be as if crypto buyers are additionally branching out, the place doable.



PAX Gold (TradingView).



GMX (GMX)

The market cap of GMX token elevated by 10% to $337 million within the newest week. GMX is a decentralized change that gives each spot and perpetual contract crypto buying and selling.

Right here, too, it seems that buyers are shifting to decentralized finance options, and GMX’s low charges and zero-price impression trades could also be engaging to them. It’s a standout amongst DEXs in the mean time, which buyers might be shifting to—even lesser-known DEXs—following FTX’s collapse. At the beginning of final week, GMX was valued at $37.70. It’s now round $41.71 (see chart beneath).



GMX (TradingView).



Bitcoin Money (BCH)

Bitcoin Money (BCH) is a little bit of an outlier amongst this week’s tokens to look at, as its worth didn’t improve by a very vital quantity. As a substitute, its hash price spiked by a formidable 30%, and its mining problem hit 9%. The previous determines how a lot computational energy is getting used to mine crypto on a community, whereas the latter measures how tough it’s to mine a block.

One more reason BCH might be doing effectively is that latest social media sentiment about and mentions of the undertaking are optimistic. The rise in mining problem and hash price might be contributing to this. The coin now buying and selling at round $103.60 (see chart beneath).



Bitcoin Money (TradingView).



dYdX (DYDX)

Decentralized change dYdX is one other DEX that skilled a worth bump within the week, with its DYDX token’s worth rising by 28%. The token is now buying and selling at round $2.30 (see chart beneath).

Like GMX, dYdX is presumably seeing worth progress as a result of there’s a higher curiosity in DEXs after the FTX incident. Though dYdX is extra well-known than GMX, buyers additionally could also be flocking to it for its margin buying and selling options.



DYDX (TradingView).



Investing in cryptocurrencies and different preliminary coin choices (ICOs) is extremely dangerous and speculative, and this text isn’t a advice by Investopedia or the author to spend money on cryptocurrencies or different ICOs. As a result of every particular person’s scenario is exclusive, a certified skilled ought to all the time be consulted earlier than making any monetary selections. Investopedia makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy or timeliness of the knowledge contained herein. As of the date when this text was written, the creator doesn’t personal the cryptocurrencies talked about above.