Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of December 26

Hold an Eye on These Cash

It’s the final week of the 12 months, and the crypto market is ending 2022 on a barely weak word, staying true to kind. There have been transient moments through which the asset class broke into an upward pattern, however because it stands, Bitcoin stays simply above $16,000 assist ranges. The market is present process a gradual restoration, although some tokens are clearly outperforming the overall market.

This week we look at Helium (HNT), Cronos (CRO), THORChain (RUNE), Ampleforth (AMPL), and iExec RLC (RLC). In choosing these property, we’ve thought-about a number of components, together with constructive technical developments, important information occasions, and noticeable adjustments in value.

Key Takeaways The Helium (HNT) coin’s market capitalization jumped by about 12%, seemingly due to its upcoming transfer to the Solana blockchain in Q1 2023.

The market cap of the Cronos (CRO) token elevated by greater than 5% after a routine announcement of venture updates and constructive ecosystem forecasts.

The market cap of THORChain (RUNE) skilled a 7% rise in value following elevated utilization of its financial savings vaults.

The Ampleforth (AMPL) token rose by about 21% after a bug bounty program for its SPOT token was launched in ImmuneFi.

The worth of iExec RLC (RLC) superior by roughly 17% after it dropped the primary set of its Employee Cross non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Helium (HNT)

The Helium venture and its HNT token was one of many large gainers this week. The market cap of HNT went up by over 11% over the past seven days, due to the truth that its transfer to the Solana community is close to, scheduled for Q1 2023. The leap could assist the venture develop its ecosystem.

The transfer was first introduced in September. Helium is a wi-fi hotspot venture that might make the most of Solana’s cell phone. The HNT token is now buying and selling at round $1.87 (see chart beneath).



HNT (TradingView).

Cronos (CRO)

Crypto.com’s newly rebranded token, Cronos (CRO), additionally had a constructive week. The venture’s market cap gained by about 7% after its group held an ecosystem replace session that associated to BubbleSwap, CroSwap, and Transak.

The CRO token started final week at 5.5 cents and is now priced at round 5.9 cents (see chart beneath).



Crypto.com (TradingView).

THORChain (RUNE)

The market cap of THORChain’s RUNE token skilled a few 7% improve after its group famous that platform’s financial savings vaults have been receiving considerably larger utilization. The truth that crypto customers are switching to decentralized platforms after the crash of FTX seemingly performed a job.

Rune was priced at round $1.29 seven days in the past and is now roughly $1.39 (see chart beneath).



RUNE (TradingView).

Ampleforth (AMPL)

Stablecoin venture Ampleforth’s AMPL token went up by about 21% after its group launched a bug bounty program on ImmuneFi for its SPOT token. The latter is a brand new token that “is a perpetual wrapper that abstracts AMPL’s provide volatility from holders,” in line with Ampleforth.

Final week, AMPL was buying and selling at roughly $1.06 and it is now valued at about $1.28 (see chart beneath).



AmpleForth (TradingView).

iExec RLC (RLC)

The RLC token of iExec RLC elevated in worth by about 17% after its group dropped the primary NFT from the Employee Cross collection. The brand new characteristic permits customers to earn RLC tokens by granting them entry to a public Workerpool.

The RLC token was $1.13 final week and is now hovering round $1.32 (see chart beneath).



iEXEC (TradingView).

Investing in cryptocurrencies and different preliminary coin choices (ICOs) is very dangerous and speculative, and this text will not be a advice by Investopedia or the author to put money into cryptocurrencies or different ICOs. As a result of every particular person’s state of affairs is exclusive, a professional skilled ought to at all times be consulted earlier than making any monetary choices. Investopedia makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy or timeliness of the knowledge contained herein. As of the date when this text was written, the creator doesn’t personal the cryptocurrencies talked about above.