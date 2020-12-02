Crypto ATM Market Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Cryptocurrency is the alternative form of payment to cash, credit cards, and check. In the cryptocurrency, the customer directly send money without interaction with the bank. Cryptocurrency is a currency with cryptographic protocol that allow customers transfer money securely, comfortably, and without any fraud.

Crypto ATM is the ATM from which individual can transfer cryptocurrency easily through ATM machine. For purchasing the crypto currency through the crypt ATM, first, the individual must go through the KYC, second, input the address of the crypto wallet to make deposit into, then insert the order money through crypto ATM, and finally confirm the transaction. For selling the crypto coin through the ATM, first individual must go through the KYC procedure, next send amount you want to sell through the address provided by QR code, next customer will get a redeem code on the registered technology, wait for the transaction to get confirm then collect the cash. The crypto ATM auto-generates receipts for every transaction. These receipts contain public and private keys in the form of QR code for the security purpose.

Increase in installation of crypto ATM in restaurants, bars, general stores, and gas stations in developed countries drives the growth of the crypto ATM market. In addition, numerous manufactures have helped to make crypto ATM machine more accessible, boosting the overall market growth. Furthermore, rise in popularity of cryptocurrency also fuels the market growth. However, uncertain regulatory status of cryptocurrency across the industry is the major factor that restrain the crypto ATM market. In addition, lack of awareness regarding the crypto ATM and technical understanding regarding the cryptocurrency in developing countries hampers the market growth. Conversely, growth in awareness regarding crypto ATM machine and host seminar to display and promote use of crypto ATM for the financial services is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The crypto ATM market is segmented based on type, coin, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into one way and two way. Based on coin types, the market is classified into litecoin, etherum, bitcoin dash, monexo, doge cash, z-cash, and other. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players in the crypto ATM market include General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu Inc, Covault. Bitaccess, Coinme, Coin Source, Bitxatm, Order bob, and RUSbit.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market share and market forecast estimations from 2019 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing crypto ATM market opportunities.

An in-depth crypto ATM market analysis includes analysis of various regions and is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global crypto ATM market is provided.

Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current crypto ATM market trends and future market potential from 2019 to 2026 in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

The key market players within the crypto ATM market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

One Way

Two Way

By Coin

Litecoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Dash

Monexo

Doge Coin

Z Cash

Other

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Australia Japan India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



